Tropical Storm Isaias leaves scattered trees, outages, flooding around Montgomery County
Hundreds of customers lost power
The area around the intersection of Connecticut Avenue and Beach Drive near Rock Creek became flooded Tuesday morning
Photo from Margaret Farrell via Twitter
Rain and wind from Tropical Storm Isaias caused scattered flooding, downed trees and power outages in parts of Montgomery County Tuesday morning.
Isaias made landfall as a category 1 hurricane in North Carolina Monday night before weakening to a tropical storm. It made its way to the northeast to the greater Washington, D.C., area Tuesday morning.
The storm dumped between 1 and 2.5 inches of rain on Montgomery County, depending on the area, said Austin Mansfield of the National Weather Service.
Mansfield said there were sustained winds in the county of up to 35 miles per hour on Tuesday, and the strongest wind gust recorded in the county was 51 miles per hour.
At noon on Tuesday, Pepco reported that more than 600 customers in the county were without electricity, according to the utility’s online outage map. By 5 p.m., the number had decreased to 260.
Montgomery County was under a flood warning until 2:30 p.m., and drivers were asked to be careful when driving through low-lying areas.
At one point Tuesday morning, the area around the intersection of Beach Drive and Connecticut Avenue near Rock Creek was underwater, according to a photo posted on Twitter by Margaret Farrell.
Pete Piringer, a spokesman for Montgomery County Fire & Rescue Service, posted a photo on Twitter Tuesday of a truck that was hit by a falling tree around 9 a.m. on Westlake Road near Tuckerman Lane in the Bethesda area. One person was taken to the hospital with injuries not considered life threatening, Piringer wrote.
ICYMI (~910a) On W. Lake Dr. near Tuckerman Lane, Single vehicle struck by a falling, @MCFRS_EMIHS transported 1 adult NLT, @mcfrs PE726, A726 responded (MCFRS move the tree out of roadway) https://t.co/PuPMudMEpI pic.twitter.com/1XzLgv5J8K
— Pete Piringer (@mcfrsPIO) August 4, 2020
Update – Ardennes Av btwn Crawford Dr & Lemay Rd, Rocklands neighborhood/Twinbrook/Rockville, Tree down, utility poles damaged, wires down, power outage in area https://t.co/Ma8dKXPdRA pic.twitter.com/yldAyDIGJm
— Pete Piringer (@mcfrsPIO) August 4, 2020
Piringer also wrote on Twitter that there was a downed tree and power lines in the area of Ardennes Avenue between Crawford Drive and Lemay Road in the Rockville area. Power outages were reported in the area, he wrote.
Piringer also wrote that there were multiple crashes near the interchange with Colesville Road and the Beltway in the Silver Spring area, some of which were weather-related.
Dan Schere can be reached at daniel.schere@bethesdamagazine.com