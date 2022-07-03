Storm prompts flooding, leaves thousands without power in Montgomery County

Four adults and two dogs were displaced after a tree fell on their home in Potomac during Saturday night's severe storm. Photo from Pete Piringer

A severe thunderstorm Saturday evening left thousands without power in Montgomery County and caused flooding and downed trees largely in the southern part of the county.

More than 5 inches of rain fell near Silver Spring and Takoma Park, according to the National Weather Service. Other areas such as Rockville, Aspen Hill and Gaithersburg saw between 2 and 4 inches of rain, according to the weather service.

As of 10 a.m. Sunday more than 4,500 customers in Montgomery County had no electricity, according to Pepco’s outage tracker. The Washington Post reported that at one point there were about 12,000 power outages in the county.

The storm knocked out power in more than 80 traffic lights in Silver Spring, including all the lights on U.S. 29 between Sligo Creek Parkway and Stewart Lane, Montgomery County Fire & Rescue spokesman Pete Piringer posted on Twitter.

Maryland-National Capital Park Police posted on Twitter Sunday that Beach Drive was closed to both cyclists and pedestrians due to flooding and debris in the road. Portions of Sligo Creek Parkway were also closed due to flooding.

As of 8:40 a.m., the section of Sligo Creek Parkway between Forest Glen and Colesville roads had reopened and other sections were being inspected, according to Park Police.

Park Police put out a reminder on Twitter that a traffic light that is not functioning should be treated as a four-way stop.

The storm brought down several trees throughout the Rockville and Potomac areas, which included a tree falling on one house and displacing four adults and two dogs on Coldstream Drive in Potomac, according to Piringer. No one was injured, according to Piringer.

Update – Coldstream Dr, Potomac, Occupied house damage by tree, 1 family (4 adults & 2 dogs) displaced https://t.co/n5Xhu8dVYb pic.twitter.com/BvOa72g2Qw — Pete Piringer (@mcfrsPIO) July 3, 2022

Trees also blocked roads throughout the Rockville and Potomac areas, such as on Harmony Lane between Victory and Liberty lanes where several large trees came down and fires fell, according to Piringer.

Dan Schere can be reached at daniel.schere@bethesdamagazine.com