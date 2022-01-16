2022 | Weather

Snow expected to hit Montgomery County on Sunday afternoon

Mixture with sleet, freezing rain could continue into Monday morning

By Dan Schere
Snow is expected to begin falling in Montgomery County and the greater Washington area Sunday afternoon, followed by a mixture of sleet and freezing rain, according to the National Weather Service.

The National Weather Service forecast indicates that snow is expected to start around 1 p.m. Sunday and continue into the evening, with the possibility of 1 to 2 inches of accumulation.

The precipitation is expected to shift into a mixture of snow, sleet and freezing rain Sunday evening, and continue into Monday morning.

Precipitation is expected to continue as a mix of rain and snow throughout Monday, according to the forecast.

A winter weather advisory for the region takes effect at 1 p.m. Sunday. It states that wind gusts of up to 45 miles per hour are possible, and that drivers should watch for slippery roads.

