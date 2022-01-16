Snow expected to hit Montgomery County on Sunday afternoon

Snow is expected to begin falling in Montgomery County and the greater Washington area Sunday afternoon, followed by a mixture of sleet and freezing rain, according to the National Weather Service.

The National Weather Service forecast indicates that snow is expected to start around 1 p.m. Sunday and continue into the evening, with the possibility of 1 to 2 inches of accumulation.

The precipitation is expected to shift into a mixture of snow, sleet and freezing rain Sunday evening, and continue into Monday morning.

Precipitation is expected to continue as a mix of rain and snow throughout Monday, according to the forecast.

A winter weather advisory for the region takes effect at 1 p.m. Sunday. It states that wind gusts of up to 45 miles per hour are possible, and that drivers should watch for slippery roads.

