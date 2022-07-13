Several residents in Olney displaced due to storm damage, county Fire & Rescue Service official says

Photo by Pete Piringer via Twitter

Several residents in the Olney area were displaced by a severe thunderstorm storm that came through Montgomery County on Tuesday evening, according to the Montgomery County Fire & Rescue Service.

The storm featured high winds that brought down trees and power lines around the county. Fire & Rescue spokesman Pete Piringer said in a video that dozens of trees fell on homes in Olney, displacing multiple families. Between 5 and 7 p.m. fire and rescue crews handled more than 100 calls, he said.

“It looks like we had 20 to 30 structures damaged. Some of those are significant damage,” county Fire Chief Scott Goldstein said as chainsaws buzzed in a video posted by Piringer. “A lot of tree damage on roadways as well as structures.”

Chief Scott Goldstein in Olney,MD on 7/12 https://t.co/2cVCOcDkoJ — Pete Piringer (@mcfrsPIO) July 12, 2022

Piringer showed one house off of Queen Elizabeth Drive where a tree had fallen and crushed its deck. One of Piringer’s photos showed a fallen tree that flattened a car parked in the driveway of a home near the intersection of Morningwood and Queen Elizabeth drives.

Storm damage, Olney,MD At Morningwood and Queen Elizabeth Dr pic.twitter.com/NLmhWoRrAj — Pete Piringer (@mcfrsPIO) July 12, 2022

There were no reported serious injuries, according to Piringer.

As of 9:15 p.m., Pepco was reporting 273 outages affecting more than 13,000 customers, according to its website. An outage closed the Long Branch Recreation Center in Silver Spring for the night.

Dan Schere can be reached at daniel.schere@bethesdamagazine.com