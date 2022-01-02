Parts of Montgomery County could see up to 6 inches of snow Monday

This story was updated at 7:55 p.m. Jan. 2, 2022, to reflect that MCPS has canceled classes on Monday.

Up to a half-foot of snow could fall in parts of Montgomery County on Monday, making morning travel hazardous, according to the National Weather Service.

Temperatures in the D.C. region will fall quickly from the 60s on Sunday into the 30s overnight into Monday. National Weather Service meteorologist Kyle Pallozzi told Bethesda Beat that precipitation is expected to start around midnight, first as rain, then snow.

“It may have a hard time accumulating initially, because the ground is so warm today,” he said.

Pallozzi said the snowfall is expected to become heavier during the morning commute hours on Monday. Accumulation could increase depending on how fast the snow falls, he said.

Pallozzi said areas of southern Montgomery County close to D.C. will receive the most snow of anywhere in the county. But how much accumulation there is depends on how far north the heaviest bands of the storm drift.

“The expectation right now is that it’ll be a few inches [of accumulation],” he said. “It’s a relatively uncertain forecast, but it’s been trending further north.”

Toward the end of the morning Monday, snow is expected to taper off, Pallozzi said. But there are still concerns about water refreezing on roads overnight into Tuesday morning, as temperatures are expected to fall to around 20 degrees.

On Sunday night, Montgomery County Public Schools announced that classes have been canceled on Monday.

