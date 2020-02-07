Outdoor education farm in Dickerson area damaged during heavy wind, storms
Horseback riding programs suspended indefinitely; tornado suspected
Heavy rain and strong wind damaged Calleva educational farm in the Dickerson area Friday morning
Photo from Calleva Facebook page
The Calleva outdoor educational farm in the Dickerson area sustained significant damage Friday morning when heavy wind and rain that tore across the greater Washington, D.C., region.
The weather damaged the horse shelter, horse barn and leveled a windmill, said Julie Clendenin, a spokeswoman for Calleva.
Clendenin said people who were on the farm thought they saw a tornado damage the structures between 7 and 8 a.m. on Friday. No one was injured, she said.
Cody Ledbetter, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service, said on Friday that he wasn’t sure yet whether a tornado actually touched down and that survey teams would make the determination later in the day.
The farm is in an agricultural area of Northern Montgomery County just off Whites Ferry Road.
“All the animals are safe and accounted for, so right now we’re just focused on clearing the downed trees and are making sure the animals are sheltered and fed,” Clendenin said.
She said horseback riding programs have been suspended indefinitely, and the horses will be kept in another area of the farm.
Clendenin said farm crews will spend the rest of Friday assessing the damage, which also includes several downed trees and part of the barn’s tin roof being torn off.
Dan Schere can be reached at Daniel.schere@bethesdamagazine.com