 Outdoor education farm in Dickerson area damaged during heavy wind, storms
  • .2020
  • .Outdoor education farm in Dickerson area damaged during heavy wind, storms

Outdoor education farm in Dickerson area damaged during heavy wind, storms

Horseback riding programs suspended indefinitely; tornado suspected

By Dan Schere
| Published:
Calleva resized

Heavy rain and strong wind damaged Calleva educational farm in the Dickerson area Friday morning

Photo from Calleva Facebook page

The Calleva outdoor educational farm in the Dickerson area sustained significant damage Friday morning when heavy wind and rain that tore across the greater Washington, D.C., region.

The weather damaged the horse shelter, horse barn and leveled a windmill, said Julie Clendenin, a spokeswoman for Calleva.

Clendenin said people who were on the farm thought they saw a tornado damage the structures between 7 and 8 a.m. on Friday. No one was injured, she said.

Cody Ledbetter, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service, said on Friday that he wasn’t sure yet whether a tornado actually touched down and that survey teams would make the determination later in the day.

The farm is in an agricultural area of Northern Montgomery County just off Whites Ferry Road.

“All the animals are safe and accounted for, so right now we’re just focused on clearing the downed trees and are making sure the animals are sheltered and fed,” Clendenin said.

She said horseback riding programs have been suspended indefinitely, and the horses will be kept in another area of the farm.

Clendenin said farm crews will spend the rest of Friday assessing the damage, which also includes several downed trees and part of the barn’s tin roof being torn off.

Dan Schere can be reached at Daniel.schere@bethesdamagazine.com

Back to Bethesda Beat >>

Related Articles

Bodyworks bill hearing

Montgomery council hears challenges to ‘bodyworks’ bill

Practitioners question new licensing proposal aimed at human traffickers
Drug people

Four charged with drug possession in downtown Silver Spring

Police said they found marijuana, cocaine and crystal meth
Avenue resized

Avenue Café is open in Bethesda

It serves sandwiches, sweet and savory crepes

Magazine




Subscribe


Renew


Digital Editions

Wellbeing Coordinator, Part-time 18.75 hours |

American Speech-Language-Hearing Association

Shipping and Receiving Associate |

Armani Exchange

HRIS and Benefits Administrator |

American Speech-Language-Hearing Association

Temporary Sales Representative |

Bethesda Magazine

OR Scheduler |

Johns Hopkins Surgical Center

Media Relations Specialist |

JBS International, Inc.

Organizational Change Management and Communications Lead / Project Coordinator |

NETE

Branch Office Administrator |

Edward Jones

View All Post a Job

Leading Professionals »



Newsletters

Dining Guide








Bethesda Beat Trending






Get trusted local news straight to your inbox.

×
×

Get trusted local news straight to your inbox.

Subscribe to Bethesda Beat’s free daily newsletter

I'm already a subscriber I'm not interested