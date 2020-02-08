 NWS: Two tornadoes touched down in Montgomery County on Friday
Storms damaged buildings, trees

By Caitlynn Peetz Follow @CaitlynnPeetz14
| Published:
Calleva-resized

A tornado reportedly touched down at the Calleva outdoor educational farm in Dickerson on Friday morning. A second tornado was reported in Boyds.

Photo via Calleva

Two tornadoes touched down in northern Montgomery County on Friday morning, damaging several buildings, according to the National Weather Service.

In a report released late Friday night, the National Weather Service (NWS) said an EF0 tornado was recorded near Boyds and an EF1 tornado was confirmed to have touched down near Dickerson.

There were no injuries or fatalities reported, according to the NWS.

Tornadoes are rated on a scale of EF0 to EF5, based on the wind speeds of the funnels.

EF0 tornadoes have wind speeds between 65 and 85 mph, while EF1 tornadoes have winds between 86 and 110 mph.

The tornado near Dickerson had winds that topped 95 mph, according to the NWS report. Several trees were toppled and two barns were flattened.

A metal frame windmill at the Calleva outdoor educational farm was knocked over and the horse shelter was significantly damaged, according to the NWS and Julie Clendenin, a spokeswoman for Calleva.

The tornado was “short-lived” and “spun up quickly,” according to weather officials. It touched down at approximately 7:28 a.m. and retreated to the sky one minute later.

At the same time, a tornado with a maximum wind speed of approximately 80 mph damaged several buildings in the Boyds area.

The tornado snapped utility lines and many large trees before passing through rural fields and damaging a dog training facility.

Roofing from the facility, Warrior Canine Connection, was blown into two nearby buildings, according to the NWS.

A tweet from Warrior Canine Connect Friday morning said no people or dogs at the site were injured.

Tornadoes were also confirmed in Cecil, Carroll and Frederick counties.

Baltimore Gas and Electric Company reported that about 1,500 customers remained without power in the area Friday night.

Caitlynn Peetz can be reached at caitlynn.peetz@bethesdamagazine.com

