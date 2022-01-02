About 6 to 7 inches of snow fell in southern Montgomery County Monday morning. This is looking east on East-West Highway, at the intersection with 16th Street near downtown Silver Spring. Photo By Steve Bohnel

This story was updated at 7:55 p.m. Jan. 2, 2022, to reflect that MCPS has canceled classes on Monday. It was updated at 12:40 p.m. Jan. 3, 2022, to provide the latest snowfall totals and forecast and more detail on county government operations.

Around 6 to 7 inches of snow fell in southern Montgomery County on Monday morning, the National Weather Service said.

Temperatures in the D.C. region fell quickly from the 60s on Sunday into the 30s overnight into Monday. National Weather Service meteorologist Kyle Pallozzi told Bethesda Beat on Sunday that precipitation was expected to start around midnight, first as rain, then snow.

“It may have a hard time accumulating initially, because the ground is so warm today,” he said Sunday.

On Monday, at around 11:45 a.m., National Weather Service meteorologist Austin Mansfield told Bethesda Beat that around 6 to 7 inches of snow had fallen in southern Montgomery County, and that snow would keep falling for roughly another hour or so.

Mansfield said roads could freeze overnight Monday as the temperatures drop into the 20s.

Most of the snow that fell in Montgomery County was in the southern and eastern regions, he added.

Montgomery County Public Schools canceled classes on Monday.

On Monday morning, Montgomery County government offices were still open, according to a news release. Scott Peterson, a spokesman for County Executive Marc Elrich, wrote in a text message just before noon that executive branch offices remained open.

Sonya Healy, a spokesman for the County Council, wrote in a text message that legislative offices planned to remain open. Employees throughout county government have the option of teleworking, she added.

County-run COVID-19 vaccinations and testing also remained in operation Monday, except for a Montgomery College Rockville location.

Dan Schere can be reached at daniel.schere@bethesdamagazine.com. Steve Bohnel can be reached at steve.bohnel@bethesdamagazine.com