House, barn in Darnestown area struck by lightning during storm
Trees down, power outages reported around Montgomery County
A barn was struck by lightning in the Darnestown area during a severe storm on Wednesday
Photo from Pete Piringer via Twitter
A house and a barn in northern Montgomery County were struck by lightning during a severe thunderstorm that rolled across the county and the greater Washington, D.C., region Wednesday afternoon.
The storm brought heavy rain, wind and lightning, damaging trees and power lines around the county and leaving some without power. Pepco reported that more than 700 customers in Montgomery County were without power as of 4:53 p.m.
The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood warning until 6:30 p.m. for Montgomery County.
Pete Piringer, a spokesman for Montgomery County Fire & Rescue, wrote on Twitter that a house was struck by lightning on Spring Meadows Drive in the Darnestown area. There was no fire, he wrote.
About two miles away on Esworthy Road, firefighters extinguished a small fire in a barn, Piringer said in a video. Piringer said there were multiple lightning strikes in the northern part of the county.
In Bethesda, a house on Split Oak Drive near Honey Bee Lane was also struck by lightning, Piringer wrote on Twitter. There was no active fire.
Piringer also reported on Twitter that a building on DeCloverly Drive in Gaithersburg was struck by lightning, and that there were multiple reports of downed power lines and outages in Rockville, Kensington, Bethesda and Colesville. A few roads were blocked, he wrote.
