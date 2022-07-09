Parts of Montgomery County, mostly in the southern portion around the Capital Beltway, saw flooding and traffic delays on Saturday morning.

Pete Piringer, spokesman for the county’s Fire and Rescue Service, tweeted about the impact of the storm, which began Friday night and stretched into Saturday. According to the National Weather Service, as much as two and a half inches fell by early Saturday, concentrated in the Bethesda and Silver Spring area.

A flood warning was in effect for the county until 10 a.m. Saturday, Piringer tweeted. Shortly before 7 a.m., he posted a video of flooding on Beach Drive between Kensington Drive and Connecticut Avenue, showing flooding.

Flood WARNING for Montgomery County til 8a – Excessive rainfall overnite has resulted in some road closures & other traffic issues https://t.co/o7uws6o766 — Pete Piringer (@mcfrsPIO) July 9, 2022

At 4:30 a.m., a downed tree had blocked three lanes of westbound traffic on the Capital Beltway, between Rockville Pike and Old Georgetown Road. No injuries had occurred.

Piringer tweeted that those lanes had been cleared at around 9:30 a.m.

There also were multiple car crashes Saturday morning. One occurred around 10:20 a.m. at New Hampshire Avenue and Kentland Avenue in Takoma Park, where a pedestrian was struck, Piringer tweeted.

