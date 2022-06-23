Heavy rain causes flooding, closes local roads

Several vehicles were stranded on Beach Drive Wednesday night as rain drenched the region. Pete Piringer

A deluge of rain across Montgomery County on Wednesday evening flooded some roads and stranded some motorists who tried to traverse them.

Some notable road closures remaining in Montgomery County on Thursday morning:

• River Road was closed in both directions between Persimmon Tree Road and Newbridge Drive due to a downed tree.

• Both directions of Bradley Boulevard were closed between Rayburn Road and Bradmoor Drive due to a downed tree.

• Some lanes of Little Falls Parkway and Dorset Avenue were blocked due to a downed tree.

Total rainfall between Wednesday evening and Thursday morning ranged from about a half-inch in the northwest portion of the county to 2.75 inches in the Bethesda area, according to the National Weather Service. There were no reports of weather-related damage, the National Weather Service said Thursday morning, as much of the most severe weather was west of Montgomery County.

At about 1 a.m. Thursday, an Uber driver was stranded in his vehicle on Beach Drive in the Kensington area, Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services spokesman Pete Piringer wrote on Twitter. There were “several feet of water” on the roadway and Rock Creek had overflowed, he said. The adult driver was helped by emergency crews and not injured. There were “several” other stranded or disabled vehicles in that area, Piringer said.

The outer loop of the Beltway between Old Georgetown Road and Bradley Boulevard was partially closed around 1 a.m. due to a tree in the road, Piringer posted on Twitter.

A flood warning was in effect in Montgomery County until about 3 a.m.

The forecast calls for drizzle and patches of light rain throughout Thursday morning, with some showers possible in the early afternoon, according to the National Weather Service. Some fog is expected in the evening and into Friday morning.

Bethesda Beat intern Christine Zhu contributed to this story.