Flooding closes some roads in lower Montgomery County

Beach Drive in Kensington flooded on Friday. Photo from Pete Piringer via Twitter

Heavy rain on Friday caused flooding throughout the Washington region, including lower Montgomery County.

Some roads were closed Friday morning due to the flooding, including Sligo Creek Parkway, Beach Drive and River Road, Montgomery County Fire & Rescue spokesman Pete Piringer told Bethesda Beat on Friday.

In Kensington, a portion of Beach Drive east of Connecticut Avenue was underwater, Piringer posted on Twitter.

Beach Dr, Rock Creek water is rising, east of Connecticut Avenue, in Kensington area https://t.co/lcK3LyEeGT pic.twitter.com/0xUIJcG84R — Pete Piringer (@mcfrsPIO) August 20, 2021

And on River Road in Potomac, a large tree branch struck a moving vehicle, closing the portion of the road between Lake Potomac Drive and Stoney Creek Road, Piringer wrote. One person was taken to the hospital with injuries not considered life threatening.

Beach Dr, Rock Creek water is rising, east of Connecticut Avenue, in Kensington area https://t.co/lcK3LyEeGT pic.twitter.com/0xUIJcG84R — Pete Piringer (@mcfrsPIO) August 20, 2021

Piringer said much of the flooding on Friday occurred between 7 and 9 a.m. There were multiple crashes during that period, although he wasn’t sure how many were weather-related.

According to a map from the National Weather Service, areas of the county close to D.C. received up to 1.5 inches of rain. Northern parts of the county received less than an inch of rain.

Dan Schere can be reached at daniel.schere@bethesdamagazine.com