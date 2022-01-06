1 to 4 inches of snow possible for Montgomery County on Friday morning

File image

Between 1 and 4 inches of snow could fall in Montgomery County starting Thursday night into Friday morning, according to the National Weather Service.

Snow is expected to start falling after 9 p.m. Thursday and continue until around 5 a.m. Friday, meteorologist Ray Martin said.

By the morning rush hour on Friday, snow won’t be falling, but it will be on the ground. Roads that have residual treatment from a previous snowfall earlier in the week are less likely to be icy on Friday, Martin said. But untreated roads, he warned, could be treacherous.

Temperatures will be in the 30s on Friday, and will be accompanied by wind gusts as high as 30 miles per hour.

Temperatures are set to drop to around 17 degrees Friday night, which could lead to refreezing and black ice Saturday morning, Martin said.

Parts of the county received up to 7 inches of snow on Monday, which led Montgomery County Public Schools to cancel classes Monday and Tuesday, and open two hours later on Wednesday.

Chris Cram, an MCPS spokesman, could not immediately be reached for comment Thursday afternoon.

