Lengthy environmental impact statement released on I-495/I-270 widening
Report on toll lane project, two years in preparation, totals nearly 18,000 pages
Traffic on Interstate 270
File photo
A draft environmental impact statement on Gov. Larry Hogan’s proposal to widen I-495 and I-270 using toll lanes was released Friday morning after more than two years of work on the document. It was posted to the Maryland Department of Transportation’s P3 (public-private partnership) website, https://495-270-p3.com/deis/#DEIS
The document runs more than 17,900 pages, including a 350-page overview of the findings and 19 accompanying technical reports totaling 17,560 pages.
The length of the DEIS late Thursday prompted U.S. Sens. Ben Cardin and Chris Van Hollen, along with U.S. Reps. Jamie Raskin of Takoma Park and Anthony Brown of Prince George’s County, to write to state and federal officials asking for an extension of the 90 days currently allowed for public comment on the document.
Citing “the current difficult circumstances of the COVID-19 epidemic,” the four legislators urged the involved federal and state agencies “to extend the public comment period to a period of at least 120 days in order to ensure genuine public access, broad awareness of the process, and serious public engagement with the issues raised.”
Hogan first unveiled the controversial I-495/I-270 widening project in late 2017 as an effort to relieve traffic congestion in Washington, D.C.’s Maryland suburbs.
It is estimated to cost as much as $11 billion — relying on private firms to construct the project and recoup their investment through toll revenues on new “managed lanes.”
The release of the DEIS is certain to reignite debate over many of the objections raised to the project by county officials and residents and environmental advocacy groups over the past two and a half years.
The Maryland-National Capital Park and Planning Commission — which owns much of the park acreage along I-495 that could be affected by the widening project — will meet in a virtual session on Wednesday. M-NCPCC staffers are expected to present a response to the DEIS findings during that meeting.
The federal and state agencies responsible for producing the DEIS — an assessment required under federal law for all construction projects with the potential for a major environmental impact — have scheduled four virtual hearings for public comment. Those will take place on Aug. 18, Aug. 20, Aug. 25 and Sept. 3.
Two in-person hearings are scheduled. The first is on Sept. 1 in Prince George’s County and the second is in Rockville on Sept. 10.
Following public comment, a final environmental impact will be issued in the late spring of 2021, when the state hopes to select the private firm or consortium of firms to build the first phase of the project, which extends from I-370 down I-270 and west on I-495 to the American Legion Bridge.
The first phase of the project, authorized by the Maryland Board of Public Works earlier this year, also includes a rebuilding of the bridge in cooperation with Virginia to widen it.
However, the DEIS released Friday also encompasses two later phases of the project not yet approved by the Board of Public Works — including the section of I-495 through Bethesda and Silver Spring, where the potential impact on private property and public parkland has made the widening proposal particularly controversial.
The sections of the DEIS dealing with that area, along with portions of adjacent Prince George’s County, are certain to trigger intense debate as the document is scrutinized in the coming weeks.