Judge orders Purple Line contractors to stay on job until mid-September
State filed lawsuit on Monday amid battle over light-rail project
Purple Line contractors are prohibited from walking off the job at the end of August after a judge issued a temporary restraining order on Tuesday.
The order expires on Sept. 14 at 5 p.m. The order was issued in Baltimore City Circuit Court after the Maryland Transit Administration filed a lawsuit on Monday against Purple Line Transit Partners.
In a press release on Tuesday, the Maryland Department of Transportation stated that its lawsuit seeks several things, including “the temporary restraining order, a preliminary injunction and a permanent injunction restraining and enjoining PLTP from abandoning the project until it has established that an extended delay exists by and through its compliance with the dispute resolutions procedures.”
The lawsuit follows months of negotiations and daily discussions, the state wrote. It was filed after PLTP and its design-build contractor, Purple Line Transit Constructors, began “demobilization” efforts, or walking away from the work, including clean-up on the project and a notice of intent to begin terminating contracts with subcontractors.
The department wrote that the action was needed because the state would “suffer immediate, substantial, and irreparable injury” if PLTP is permitted to abandon the project before establishing a contractual right to leave the construction.
All four of the Purple Line contractors’ complaints of project delays and cost overruns are currently being processed through the dispute resolution, the department wrote.
