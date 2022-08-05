Gov. Larry Hogan's administration proposed a project to widen I-270 and parts of I-495 to relieve traffic congestion by using a public-private partnership to build two tolls lanes in both north and southbound lanes. Maryland Department of Transportation

Gov. Larry Hogan is urging President Joe Biden, Department of Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg and the Federal Highway Administration to reverse a decision to delay a project to widen parts of I-270 and I-495, along with replacing the American Legion Bridge.

On Friday, the Federal Highway Administration was set to potentially approve a Environmental Impact Statement for the project, which Hogan has helped spearhead in an attempt to reduce congestion on I-270 and the Capital Beltway. Multiple local organizations, led by the Sierra Club, were protesting that deadline, saying the public needed more time to review the statement, which was well over 26,000 pages long.

In a lengthy statement Friday morning, Hogan said his administration has “learned that the acting federal highway administrator plans to further delay Maryland’s transformative Traffic Relief Plan. We were completely blindsided by this action, particularly given that every comprehensive analysis we submitted had already been reviewed and approved by the agency.”

Hogan blasted the federal government’s decision, and said some Montgomery County politicians were pandering to “a small minority of pro-traffic activists.”

“If action is not taken to immediately rectify this improper decision, we are prepared to use every tool at our disposal — up to and including legal action. While we do not want it to come to that, these reckless and apparently politically-motivated actions may leave us with no other choice,” Hogan said in the statement.

The environmental impact statement was released to the public in June. In order for the state to receive federal funding for the project, the statement must be approved by the Federal Highway Administration.

The project was first unveiled by Hogan in late 2017, utilizing a so-called “P3” – public-private partnership – in which the lanes would be designed, built, operated and maintained by a private firm with revenue derived from two tolls lanes in both directions. Originally, it was to include all of I-495 in Montgomery and Prince George’s counties as well as I-270. But the Maryland Department of Transportation announced last year that the first phase of the project has been narrowed to include the American Legion Bridge, the westernmost section of I-495 leading to I-270, and north on I-270 to I-370 – at a cost estimated to be $3.75 billion to $4.25 billion.

