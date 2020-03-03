 Family of teen killed on Old Georgetown Road ‘thankful’ for increased focus on bicyclists
  • .2020
  • .Family of teen killed on Old Georgetown Road ‘thankful’ for increased focus on bicyclists

Family of teen killed on Old Georgetown Road ‘thankful’ for increased focus on bicyclists

State officials to install bike lane this spring

By Caitlynn Peetz Follow @CaitlynnPeetz14
| Published:
Untitled design (35)

Old Georgetown Road near its intersection with the Capital Beltway.

Via Google Maps

Following the death of a 17-year-old boy last year on Old Georgetown Road in Bethesda, state officials agreed to increase their focus on bicyclists’ safety.

The Maryland State Department of Transportation State Highway Administration announced last week that it plans to add a bike lane and narrow driving lanes on Old Georgetown Road between Cedar Lane and the Capital Beltway.

The bike lane will be 5 feet wide with a 2-foot-wide buffer between the bike lane and the road. The changes will be installed this spring as part of a planned road resurfacing project.

On the afternoon of July 31, Jake Cassell was riding his bicycle on the sidewalk along Old Georgetown Road, near its intersection with Beech Avenue, when, his parents believe, he swerved to avoid trash cans. Cassell fell from his bike into the street and was struck by a passing SUV. He died the next day.

In November, a 13-year-old girl was seriously injured on Old Georgetown Road, near its intersection with the Beltway, a few blocks north of where Cassell was killed.

Currently, there is no shoulder on the roadway where the crash occurred, so bicyclists are forced to ride along a narrow sidewalk close to the road.

In a text message to Bethesda Beat, Jake Cassell’s father, Steve Cassell, wrote that his family is grateful for the changes and hopes there will be similar actions on other roadways throughout the county.

“The County Council and Executive’s primary responsibility is to protect the well being of its citizens and this is a good step toward safer streets,” Steve Cassell wrote. “We are thankful that Jake’s accident galvanized the authorities to take definitive action.”

Back to Bethesda Beat >>

Related Articles

Police Symbol

Virginia man dies from injuries after two-car crash in Layhill area

Crash happened Sunday at intersection of Layhill and Norbeck roads
Community policing

Updated: After split vote, Montgomery County Council delays community policing bill

Amended measure leaves out expansion of school resource officer program
WMATA meeting

Transit supporters speak up to save bus service

County Council members invite feedback on WMATA’s planned cuts

Magazine




Subscribe


Renew


Digital Editions

Audio Visual Technician |

Marriott Hotels

User Experience Designer |

American Speech-Language-Hearing Association

Senior WordPress Developer (full stack) |

Associate Account Manager |

Curley Company

Philanthropy and Stewardship Officer |

Temple Sinai, Washington DC

Office Services Specialist |

American Speech-Language-Hearing Association

Undergraduate Intern – Cybersecurity Analyst |

FINRA CAT Cybersecurity

Managing Editor |

Bethesda Magazine

View All Post a Job

Leading Professionals »



Newsletters

Dining Guide








Bethesda Beat Trending






Get trusted local news straight to your inbox.

×
×

Get trusted local news straight to your inbox.

Subscribe to Bethesda Beat’s free daily newsletter

I'm already a subscriber I'm not interested