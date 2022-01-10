Ride On service will decrease because of bus driver shortage

File Photo

The latest surge in the coronavirus has caused Montgomery County to reduce Ride On bus service, beginning Jan. 16.

According to a news release, Ride On “will have fewer trips on about half of its routes while maintaining the same span of service” and overall service will be reduced by about 9%.

Montgomery County Department of Transportation (MCDOT) officials said in statements that the cut reflects the increase in the number of bus drivers who have tested positive for the coronavirus, and the struggle for regional transit agencies to recruit new bus drivers.

Beginning Jan.16, Ride On Flex and extRa bus services will be suspended, according to the news release.

“We have not yet fully returned to pre-pandemic bus service levels and hate to pull back,” Dan Hibbert, MCDOT’s chief of transit, wrote in a statement. “These temporary changes will be fairly minimal from where we currently are, but riders need to be able to plan. With these changes, we will be operating at about 80 percent of pre-pandemic levels.”

MCDOT officials will review the service levels in about six to eight weeks.

Emily DeTitta, a spokeswoman for MCDOT, wrote in an email that the bus driver shortage is related to both positive coronavirus tests and potential exposure to the virus.

“Our driver availability numbers vary greatly day by day,” DeTitta wrote. “We are currently down about 10%. We have about 619 operators scheduled now and will move to scheduling 539 operators during the temporary reduced service plan.”

She added that MCDOT officials were asked by Montgomery County Public Schools officials to fill in on school bus routes. MCDOT’s own driver shortage, however, meant the department could not help with school routes, DeTitta wrote.

Ride On bus service remains free for all riders until at least July 2. Face coverings are required on all buses, per federal law.

