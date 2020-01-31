 Four Red Line Metro stations to close this weekend for Purple Line work
  • .2020
  • .Four Red Line Metro stations to close this weekend for Purple Line work

Four Red Line Metro stations to close this weekend for Purple Line work

Shuttle buses will replace trains between Glenmont and Takoma

By Dan Schere
| Published:
Silver-Spring-Metro

The Glenmont, Wheaton, Forest Glen and Silver Spring stations will close this weekend on Metro's Red Line. Three similar closures are planned through March 15 due to work on the Purple Line.

IMAGE VIA WIKIMEDIA: JSHGOODWIN (CC BY-SA 3.0)

For the second time this year, four Montgomery County stations on the eastern side of Metro’s Red Line will close this weekend to allow for work on the light rail Purple Line.

The Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority (WMATA) warns travelers on its website that the Glenmont, Wheaton, Forest Glen and Silver Spring stations will be closed Saturday and Sunday to allow for Purple Line “integration work.”

Free shuttle buses will operate between Glenmont and Fort Totten, stopping at all stations in between. A second free shuttle route will run only between Takoma and Silver Spring.

This is the second of five planned weekend closures of the Glenmont-to-Takoma stretch of the Red Line through mid-March. The first was on Martin Luther King Jr. weekend.

The closures are all related to the construction of the Purple Line — a 16-mile light rail line that will connect Montgomery and Prince George’s counties. The Purple Line is scheduled for completion in 2023.

Other upcoming weekend closures of the same stretch include:

  • President’s Day weekend, Feb. 15 through 17
  • Feb. 29 and March 1
  • March 14 and 15

Dan Schere can be reached at Daniel.schere@bethesdamagazine.com

Back to Bethesda Beat >>

Related Articles

Untitled design (25)

Planning Board member pushes to move MCPS bus stops from busy roads

School district is reviewing locations
Delaney

Updated: John Delaney announces end to presidential campaign

Potomac resident entered race in July 2017

School Notes: County executive, council member endorse Harris for school board

Plus: MCPS warns students about new social media challenge; Students reminded of service learning hours requirements

Magazine




Subscribe


Renew


Digital Editions

Accounts Receivable Specialist |

American Speech-Language-Hearing Association

National Campaigns Manager |

National Audubon Society

Speechwriter |

Center for American Progress

Intern |

Washington Nationals

Administrative Support Clerk |

Aerotek

Intern |

Aramark

Vice President, Performance Consulting |

Marriott International

Philanthropy and Stewardship Officer |

Temple Sinai, Washington DC

View All Post a Job

Leading Professionals »



Newsletters

Dining Guide








Bethesda Beat Trending






Get trusted local news straight to your inbox.

×
×

Get trusted local news straight to your inbox.

Subscribe to Bethesda Beat’s free daily newsletter

I'm already a subscriber I'm not interested