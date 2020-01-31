Four Red Line Metro stations to close this weekend for Purple Line work
Shuttle buses will replace trains between Glenmont and Takoma
The Glenmont, Wheaton, Forest Glen and Silver Spring stations will close this weekend on Metro's Red Line. Three similar closures are planned through March 15 due to work on the Purple Line.
For the second time this year, four Montgomery County stations on the eastern side of Metro’s Red Line will close this weekend to allow for work on the light rail Purple Line.
The Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority (WMATA) warns travelers on its website that the Glenmont, Wheaton, Forest Glen and Silver Spring stations will be closed Saturday and Sunday to allow for Purple Line “integration work.”
Free shuttle buses will operate between Glenmont and Fort Totten, stopping at all stations in between. A second free shuttle route will run only between Takoma and Silver Spring.
This is the second of five planned weekend closures of the Glenmont-to-Takoma stretch of the Red Line through mid-March. The first was on Martin Luther King Jr. weekend.
The closures are all related to the construction of the Purple Line — a 16-mile light rail line that will connect Montgomery and Prince George’s counties. The Purple Line is scheduled for completion in 2023.
Other upcoming weekend closures of the same stretch include:
- President’s Day weekend, Feb. 15 through 17
- Feb. 29 and March 1
- March 14 and 15
