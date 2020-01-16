Four Metro stations on Red Line to close during MLK weekend
Free shuttle buses will be available between Glenmont and Takoma
Four Metro stations on the Red Line will close during MLK weekend due to work on the planned light rail Purple Line
IMAGE VIA WIKIMEDIA: Jshgoodwin (CC BY-SA 3.0)
Metro will close four stations in Montgomery County on the eastern side of the Red Line this weekend to allow for work on the planned light rail Purple Line.
According to the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority (WMATA), trains will not stop at the Glenmont, Wheaton, Forest Glen or Silver Spring stations so that the Maryland Transit Administration can do Purple Line “integration” work.
Travelers can use free shuttle buses to get between Glenmont and Takoma, according to WMATA.
The Purple Line, scheduled for completion in 2023, is a 16-mile light rail line that will connect Montgomery and Prince George’s counties.
The closures will be in effect starting Saturday and extending through Monday because of the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday.
Red Line trains will also single track between Medical Center and Grosvenor-Strathmore because of cable installation work in tunnels. Trains will run every 18 minutes between Shady Grove and Takoma and every nine minutes between Medical Center and Takoma.
The fourth annual Women’s March is scheduled for Saturday in downtown Washington, D.C. About 10,000 people are expected to attend, the National Park Service reports.
