Coupler bolts were loose on rail car during Metro separation at Glenmont

Rail car last had regular maintenance a month earlier

By Dan Schere
| Published:

Two Metro rail cars on a Red Line train separated near the Glenmont station on Nov. 24.

File photo

There were loose bolts and other defects with a coupler when two Metro rail cars on a Red Line train separated near the Glenmont station last month, according to initial findings.

The railcars separated on Nov. 24 on a train that had just left the Glenmont station that afternoon. There were no injuries among the 12 passengers.

The two cars came to rest about 77 feet apart, with the trailing car stopping 266 feet from the Glenmont platform, according to the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority (WMATA) and the Washington Metrorail Safety Commission (WMSC)

Following the incident, Metro’s 6000 Series cars were temporarily taken out of service while the cause was investigated.

On Wednesday, the WMSC and WMATA released their initial findings from the investigation, which included the fact that five bolts were loose on the top of the “coupler assembly.” Other findings were:

  • A lack of torque stripes on certain bolts, which are used to help indicate when a bolt is loose
  • Worn, damaged or flattened threads on the draft bar and coupler head
  • Corrosion and contaminants on the coupler head

WMATA and WMSC also determined that the rail car with the defective parts last underwent regular maintenance on Oct. 21.

The investigation into the uncoupling incident is ongoing, according to the two agencies.

Dan Schere can be reached at daniel.schere@bethesdamagazine.com

