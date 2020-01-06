 Walter Reed, Navy security measures could mean backups on Md. 355
Two entrance gates are closed due to Middle East tension

By Dan Schere
Restrictions on the number of gates open at Naval Support Activity (NSA) Bethesda and Walter Reed National Military Medical Center could mean backups on Md. 355.

On Saturday, NSA Bethesda implemented security measures in response to ongoing unrest in the Middle East.

On Friday, Iranian military leader Qassem Soleimani was killed by a U.S. airstrike, leading to concerns over the possibility of war in the region. Iran has since declared that it would not abide by the terms of a 2015 agreement that requires it to roll back its nuclear program. Additionally, Iraq’s parliament has voted to expel American troops.

The new security measures include closing gates 3 and 4, which are near the Bethesda Navy Exchange and the Navy Lodge, respectively, according to a press release.

Additionally, gate 2, across from the Medical Center metro station, is closed to traffic from 8:31 a.m. to 2:59 p.m. Monday through Friday, although pedestrian access will remain available. From 3 to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, the gate is only open to outbound traffic.

Gate 2 will be closed on weekends.

Gate 5, near the Uniformed Services University, will be open from 5 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Traffic could increase due to more vehicles using gates 1, 2 and 5 during morning and evening rush hour, the press release stated.

NSA Bethesda spokesman Jeremy Brooks said in an interview that the changes would be in effect “until further notice.”

“Changes in security measures happen constantly. Sometimes they’re visible, sometimes not. We’re constantly assessing what’s needed for security based on the current environment,” he said.
Dan Schere can be reached at Daniel.schere@bethesdamagazine.com

