Sinkhole reported on I-270 in Gaithersburg

A sinkhole on I-270 in Gaithersburg has closed the two right lanes on the southbound side of the freeway, according to authorities.

A sinkhole formed in the far right lane of I-270 south prior to the I-370 interchange, state police said in a press release Wednesday night. The sinkhole formed due to a broken 6-foot drainage pipe, according to police.

State Highway Administration [SHA] officials have been notified and are trying to get contractors to perform repairs, according to police.

The SHA posted on Twitter at 8:40 p.m. Wednesday that emergency road work had closed the two right lanes prior to the interchange and that drivers should expect major delays. Drivers are encouraged to use MD 355 as an alternate route.

Dan Schere can be reached at daniel.schere@bethesdamagazine.com