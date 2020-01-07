 Mid-afternoon snow leads to backups in Bethesda area
Mid-afternoon snow leads to backups in Bethesda area

Schools, federal agencies dismissed early

By Dan Schere
| Published:
Photo by Dan Schere

Traffic was snarled Tuesday afternoon in the immediate Bethesda area as snow fell throughout the greater Washington region.

At 3 p.m., traffic was backed up on Wisconsin Avenue in downtown Bethesda, and there appeared to be a significant traffic jam on the Beltway in Montgomery County, according to Google Maps data.

Montgomery County Public Schools dismissed students two and a half hours early Tuesday., Federal government agencies dismissed at 1 p.m.

Montgomery County government remained open Tuesday, with nonessential employees being given the option to leave early.

The National Weather Service has forecast 1 to 3 inches for the region, with precipitation expected to continue through 6 p.m.

Dan Schere can be reached at Daniel.schere@bethesdamagazine.com

