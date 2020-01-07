Mid-afternoon snow leads to backups in Bethesda area
Schools, federal agencies dismissed early
Photo by Dan Schere
Traffic was snarled Tuesday afternoon in the immediate Bethesda area as snow fell throughout the greater Washington region.
At 3 p.m., traffic was backed up on Wisconsin Avenue in downtown Bethesda, and there appeared to be a significant traffic jam on the Beltway in Montgomery County, according to Google Maps data.
Montgomery County Public Schools dismissed students two and a half hours early Tuesday., Federal government agencies dismissed at 1 p.m.
Montgomery County government remained open Tuesday, with nonessential employees being given the option to leave early.
The National Weather Service has forecast 1 to 3 inches for the region, with precipitation expected to continue through 6 p.m.
Dan Schere can be reached at Daniel.schere@bethesdamagazine.com