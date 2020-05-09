 County closes portion of Arlington Road in Bethesda to vehicles on weekends
Closures will be in effect from 9 a.m. on Fridays to 6 p.m. on Sundays

By Dan Schere
| Published:

The Montgomery County Department of Transportation has closed Arlington Road to vehicle traffic in Bethesda during weekends between Kenwood Forest Lane and Little Falls Parkway to open up space for pedestrians and cyclists. The closures took effect on Friday.

The roads will be closed from 9 a.m. on Fridays to 6 p.m. on Sundays. Detour signs will mark the closures.
The county has closed segments of a number of roads during the coronavirus pandemic to allow more opportunities for people to walk and bike.

Department of Transportation Director Chris Conklin wrote in a press release that closing this stretch of Arlington Road will help expand recreation space without major disruption to nearby residents and businesses.

The county’s parks department also announced on Thursday that some of its facilities, including tennis courts and campgrounds, will reopen following Gov. Larry Hogan’s announcement that he was amending his March 30 stay-at-home order to ease restrictions on individual and small group sports and activities.

Dan Schere can be reached at daniel.schere@bethesdamagazine.com

