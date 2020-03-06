Updated: Three Montgomery County residents have state’s first cases of coronavirus
Identified only as married couple in 70s, unrelated woman in her 50s
Image from Maryland Department of Health
Maryland’s first three cases of coronavirus are Montgomery County residents who took an international trip together, Gov. Larry Hogan said Thursday.
State officials are not identifying the three people, but said they are a married couple in their 70s and a woman in her 50s, who is not related to the couple.
Frances Phillips, the deputy secretary for public health services for the state, said the three people returned to Maryland on Feb. 20. The state learned on Tuesday of their possible exposure and contacted the residents on Wednesday.
The positive test results came back on Thursday, Phillips said.
She declined to reveal where the group had traveled to keep that confidential. She said the three people have been cooperative.
Hogan and Phillips led a press conference in Annapolis on Thursday night to talk about the positive test results.
Phillips said the people were “mild to moderately ill” and their symptoms are abating.
Montgomery County Public Schools spokeswoman Gboyinde Onijala said around 8:30 p.m. that school officials were planning to meet and discuss the news. No decisions to close schools had been made, she said.
Hogan said the Maryland Department of Education had issued guidance to local school districts to make school closures, if necessary.
During a press conference earlier in the day, MCPS Superintendent Jack Smith said decisions to close schools would be made on a case-by-case basis and with the guidance of the county’s Department of Health and Human Services.
The department’s spokeswoman, Mary Anderson, wrote in a text message Thursday night that she did not have further information to release, but a press conference was tentatively being organized for Friday morning.
Hogan said during the press conference that the state has contacted Vice President Mike Pence, who is overseeing the U.S. response to coronavirus, and the Centers for Disease Control about the positive test results. The state also has been in touch with Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich and Montgomery County Public Schools, Hogan said.
Elrich could not immediately be reached for comment Thursday night.
The number of tests for coronavirus in Maryland has been increasing at a quicker pace this week. The state’s web page devoted to coronavirus information indicated Thursday night that there had been 17 negative tests and 14 tests were pending. The page had not been updated to reflect the three positive test results.
This story will be updated.