Six chosen for Montgomery County Sports Hall of Fame’s 2021 class

The Montgomery County Sports Hall of Fame has named its 2021 class of six inductees.

According to the hall of fame, they are:

Richie Anderson , an Olney native, who played in the NFL for 11 seasons for the New York Jets and the Dallas Cowboys. After retiring, he coached for three NFL teams. In high school, he was USA Today’s Maryland player of the year.

Deane Beman , who grew up in Bethesda, played golf at the University of Maryland, then on the PGA Tour, where he won four tournaments. In 1974, he became the second commissioner of the PGA Tour, overseeing the growth of televised golf and creating the Senior PGA Tour and The Presidents Cup. He is a member of the World Golf Hall of Fame.

Rob Bordley was the head lacrosse coach at the Landon School for 42 years, winning 655 games, the fifth most in the country. He excelled in rugby, playing for a Washington club and the U.S. national team. He is a member of the U.S. rugby and lacrosse halls of fame.

Charlene Thomas-Swinson , a Silver Spring native, has coached women's basketball for 32 years. She was a two-time McDonald's All American while playing at Montgomery Blair High School, then played at Auburn University. She has coached at Columbia Union College, St. John's and Tulsa and is now an assistant coach at LSU.

Greivis Vasque z, who attended Montrose Christian School in Rockville, is the second all-time leading scorer in men's basketball at the University of Maryland, College Park, after starting 122 games. He was named ACC player of the year and won an award as the nation's top point guard. He spent seven seasons in the NBA.

Mike Curtis, a former star fullback in football at Richard Montgomery High School, played linebacker in the NFL for 14 seasons for Baltimore, Seattle and Washington. In 1971, he was on the Baltimore Colts team that won the Super Bowl. Curtis — who died in April 2020 — was a four-time Pro Bowler and was the AFC defensive player of the year in 1970.

This is the third class of inductees for the Montgomery County Sports Hall of Fame.

The 2019 class was: Katie Ledecky, Dominique Dawes, Shawn Springs, Bob Milloy, Bruce Murray and Walter Johnson.

The 2020 class was: Johnny Holliday, Curtis Pride, Amy Wood, Tom Brown, Jeri Ingram and Roy Lester.

The 2021 inductees will be honored in a ceremony on Oct. 17. The induction ceremony will be held live and in person, if health conditions permit, according to the hall of fame.

More details will be posted at the hall’s website at https://mcshf.org/.