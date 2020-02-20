 Richard Montgomery relay team sets state meet record
Richard Montgomery relay team sets state meet record

Plus: Capitals defenseman meets fans in Olney; Toddler hit by car in Takoma Park

Bethesda Beat Staff
Richard Montgomery relay team sets state meet record

Richard Montgomery High School’s boys 4×800-meter relay team set a meet record Tuesday at the Maryland 4A/3A ­indoor track championships. The Rockets didn’t have their top runner, Garrett Suhr, because of an injury, so expectations were low.

The Rockets finished second in the 4A team competition. [Washington Post]

Capitals defenseman meets fans in Olney

Washington Capitals defenseman John Carlson signed autographs and posed for photos with fans on Wednesday at the Giant Food in Olney. The line to meet him went out the door.

Carlson, 30, lives in Montgomery County. He’s in his 11th season with the Capitals. [Montgomery Community Media]

Toddler hit by car in Takoma Park

A 2-year-old boy was struck by a car on Tuesday morning in Takoma Park.

The boy was hit in his neighbor’s driveway on Ritchie Avenue. He ws taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. [Montgomery Community Media]

Today’s weather

Partly cloudy skies in the morning will become overcast in the afternoon, with a high around 41 and a low around 21

