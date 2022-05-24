Dwayne Haskins Jr. at Bullis School PHOTO BY BRANDY L. SIMMS

Dwayne Haskins Jr., the former football star at Bullis School in Potomac and Ohio State, had a blood alcohol level of 0.20 when he was fatally struck by a dump truck while trying to cross an interstate highway in South Florida last month.

According to the Miami Herald, Haskins had been drinking “heavily” at a club and had “a significant amount” of alcohol in his blood, per medical examiner reports from the Broward Medical Examiner’s Office. The legal blood alcohol level in Florida is 0.08.

It’s still unclear why Haskins was trying to cross I-595 at around 6:30 a.m. on the morning of April 9, multiple news outlets have reported. Haskins, a former Bulldog, Buckeye and then Pittsburgh Steeler, died of multiple blunt force injuries after being struck by the dump truck, The Washington Post reported.

His death has been determined an accident, according to multiple news reports. The Broward Medical Examiner’s office also found ketamine and norketamine in Haskins’ system, according to the reports. Investigators were informed that Haskins never used illicit drugs but sometimes drank heavily.

According to the medical examiner’s report, Haskins had been driving on I-595 with a female in the car, and then pulled over to the shoulder, and exited to try to find gasoline after his car ran out. It’s unclear what the woman’s relationship was to him.

At around 6:30 a.m, according to the Florida Highway Patrol, witnesses started calling about a pedestrian walking in westbound I-595 traffic.

According to the Post, “One witness reported that she saw a Black male dressed in all black on the right shoulder, waving people down. She pulled over and got out to see if he needed help, but by that time he had been struck by the dump truck. The driver of the truck said he had been driving in the darkness (sunrise was at 7:03) when a male pedestrian appeared in the center lane.”

“Haskins was knocked back a number of feet, then either run over or struck again by a sports utility vehicle that swerved in an attempt to avoid him. He was pronounced dead on the scene at 6:47.”

Haskins, who formerly played for the Washington Commanders, moved to Montgomery County with his family when he was in ninth grade. He passed for more than 5,300 yards and 54 touchdowns during his three-year varsity career at Bullis School.

Former coaches and players shared their condolences and memories of Haskins shortly after the news of his death last month.

Haskins had been in south Florida training with Pittsburgh Steelers teammates in the days leading up to his death, according to multiple news reports. He signed with the team in 2021, but he had not played in any games.

