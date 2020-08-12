County might spend $1M to increase access to youth sports
Report finds disparities by gender, income, disability status
Montgomery County might spend $1 million to increase public access to youth sports, especially to address inequities based on gender, family income and disability status.
The first $500,000 would support affordable sports leagues and activities through the Department of Recreation, targeted to underserved communities.
The remaining $500,000 would be appropriated to the Office of Community Use of Public Facilities. It would be used to lower field and building fees for youth sports programs that primarily have vulnerable or low-income youths, are free to participants or charge a nominal fee.
The fund was prompted by a report the county’s Office of Legislative Oversight released in March. The County Council, through its committees, discussed the report on July 29.
Local nonprofits that provide sports programs for at-risk youth also attended the meeting.
The council won’t discuss the funds again until Sept. 15.
The report found that more leagues and clubs in the county were available to elementary and middle school-aged children than to high school-aged youths.
“Some youth sports leagues and clubs may be more likely to operate in high-income ZIP codes where families can afford to pay high fees, such as those in the southwestern part of the county,” according to the report.
A survey of 29 sports providers in the county showed that more than half — 52% — are nonprofits. The most common sport offered is soccer.
Of the roughly 30,000 youths that the respondents serve, about 17,800 are elementary school-aged, 7,000 middle school-aged and 5,000 high school-aged.
Silver Spring had the most offerings, with nine entities providing programming. Areas with only one respondent offering programming included:
● Burtonsville
● Calverton
● Clarksburg
● Cloverly
● Damascus
● Down County
● East County
● Galway Park
● Garrett Park
● Long Branch
● Mid County
● Montgomery Hills
● Montgomery Village
● North Bethesda
● Olney
● White Oak
Participant fees is how 96% of the respondents collect revenue instead of through private or corporation donations, fundraising and government grants.
The survey found that the greatest struggle for sports providers in the county is access to athletic facilities, especially fields in the downcounty area, lighted fields, small-sided soccer fields, artificial turf fields, indoor facilities and rugby fields.
Other barriers include: funding to keep participant fees affordable, recruiting participants, transportation such as for travel teams, and recruiting coaches with proper training to be volunteers.
The report’s recommendations were to address silos in youth sports provisions, increase access to public facilities, and promote and expand affordable and recreational youth sports programs.
A survey conducted with the Montgomery County Council of Parent-Teacher Associations found that 46% of the 89 respondents believed existing opportunities for youth sports were too far away.
Other barriers are: existing teams being too competitive, cost of fees and equipment is too expensive, finding teams or classes in a particular sport, transportation to and from activities not available, and a lack of opportunities for children with disabilities.
Suggestions that the two surveyed groups had included: offering more affordable and accessible programs, more athletic facilities, lower costs for families, providing transportation, lowering the cost of booking fields and facilities, and establishing scholarships.
On top of those challenges, sports organizations are losing money because of the pandemic, Council Member Gabe Albonorz said at the meeting.
“They have had to lay off coaches and staff,” he said. “Those few organizations that were providing services in those sports deserts that were identified in the OLO report are especially at risk. It’s important that we support those organizations as we have others. … This is something we need to focus on and pay attention to.”
Council Member Hans Riemer said the county’s sports leagues have increasingly become expensive.
“They’re tournament-focused, they’re travel-focused, and they’re expensive, not only in dollars,
but in their time,” he said. “Really, it’s the time that’s the greatest resource that a parent has to have to support their child’s participation.”
Many children are “future champions,” Riemer said, but can’t commit enough time that they need in playing.
He said there aren’t enough grass fields or facilities across the county for sports organizations to use.
Council Member Nancy Navarro said access to youth sports has been a problem for a long time, but hasn’t been addressed in a comprehensive, scalable way.
Several nonprofits said they wanted the county to establish a youth sports commission to help analyze disparities and increase programming.
Facilities have historical use policies that give priority to sports leagues and clubs if they have used them in the past. The policy was meant to provide stability for programs, but nonprofits said the policy undermines efforts to increase participation in programs and perpetuates disparities in access to the facilities.
“We have to set aside and make sure that our groups that are serving our most at-risk students can get what they need,” Council Member Will Jawando said. “We’ve got to do more there.”
Council Member Craig Rice said youth sports opportunities sometimes don’t get to those who are of low economic status or live in communities of color.
“The reality is those opportunities aren’t as much as they used to be from an affordable standpoint,” he said. “It really is important for our recreation department and community sports organizations to really step up to the plate.”
If children don’t have those opportunities, they will find other things to get into, Rice said.
“If our kids are faced with choices and they don’t have enough, and the only choice facing them is gangs in their communities, what do we think they’re going to choose? … Why would we want them to choose?” he said.
