Small Bites: The Kindred Cup closes in Friendship Heights
Plus: South Street Steaks has food truck following 2018 restaurant closure
The Kindred Cup closes in Friendship Heights
The Kindred Cup, a bakery and coffee shop in Friendship Heights, closed Dec. 31, the business posted on its Facebook page.
“We are deeply grateful for your patronage, support, and friendship. It has been our pleasure to be part of this community. Thank you,” the post read.
It was not immediately clear why the bakery closed. It had undergone remodeling work last year as part of the rebranding of the retail development The Collection at Chevy Chase.
No one from the shop could be reached for comment on Thursday.
South Street Steaks now is a food truck
South Street Steaks, formerly a fast-casual cheesesteak eatery in downtown Bethesda at 4856 Cordell Ave., has shifted its operation to a food truck on Old Georgetown Road since the restaurant closed in 2018.
South Street Steaks was forced to closed in July 2018, when a truck crashed through a wall at the restaurant. Construction was delayed due to a stop-work order from Montgomery County. By March 2019, the cheesesteak restaurant had vacated the property.
Owner Ahed Salous said Thursday evening that construction delays, combined with the expenses of the restaurant, were factors in him deciding to operate a food truck instead of a restaurant.
“I didn’t want to lose my customers, and I thought about doing a food truck,” he said.
Salous said the food truck has been operating from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. since October at 8804 Old Georgetown Road. Business was slow in the beginning, he said, but loyal customers have made their way back. Salous said high school students often frequent the truck.
Just as at the old restaurant, customers can order a cheesesteak or chicken cheesesteak. They can choose their cheese and vegetable toppings. Burgers and hot dogs are also sold.
Dan Schere can be reached at Daniel.schere@bethesdamagazine.com