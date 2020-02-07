 Silver Spring woman killed in Laurel
  • .2020
  • .Silver Spring woman killed in Laurel

Silver Spring woman killed in Laurel

Plus: Silver Spring native nominated for Oscar; Part of ICC temporarily closed

Bethesda Beat Staff
| Published:
morning-notes

Silver Spring woman killed in Laurel

A Silver Spring woman died late Wednesday evening after being struck by a car in Laurel.

Vivian Blevins, 54, died after she was struck by a driver on eastbound Md. 198 at Bauer Lane. [WTOP]

Silver Spring native nominated for Oscar

Silver Spring native Rian Johnson is nominated for an Oscar for Best Original Screenplay writing “Knives Out,” a comedy mystery.

The Oscars will be awarded on Sunday night. [Montgomery Community Media]

Part of ICC temporarily closed

A section of the Intercounty Connector will be closed for two weekends for upgrades, starting Friday.

The road will be closed between Shady Grove Road and Georgia Avenue while the Maryland Transportation Authority works on the toll system. The work will be done Friday to Monday, then Feb. 14 to 17. [Montgomery Community Media]

Today’s weather

After rain in the morning, it is expected to be partly cloudy, with a high around 59 and a low around 29

In case you missed it…

MCPS developing first-of-its-kind LGBTQ class

Greek restaurant coming to Gaithersburg this year

Neighbor complaints quash plans for dog park in Bethesda

Back to Bethesda Beat >>

Related Articles

Calleva resized

Outdoor education farm in Dickerson area damaged during heavy wind, storms

Horseback riding programs suspended indefinitely; tornado suspected
Bodyworks bill hearing

Montgomery council hears challenges to ‘bodyworks’ bill

Practitioners question new licensing proposal aimed at human traffickers
Drug people

Four charged with drug possession in downtown Silver Spring

Police said they found marijuana, cocaine and crystal meth

Magazine




Subscribe


Renew


Digital Editions

OR Scheduler |

Johns Hopkins Surgical Center

Apple Specialist |

Apple

Summer 2020 Intern |

CNN

Branch Ambassador/Customer Service |

Capital One

Software Developer |

American Speech-Language-Hearing Association

Senior Revenue Accountant |

DrFirst, INC

Federal Bid Manager |

IBM - Watson Health

Assistant Golf Professional |

Bethesda Country Club

View All Post a Job

Leading Professionals »



Newsletters

Dining Guide








Bethesda Beat Trending






Get trusted local news straight to your inbox.

×
×

Get trusted local news straight to your inbox.

Subscribe to Bethesda Beat’s free daily newsletter

I'm already a subscriber I'm not interested