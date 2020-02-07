Silver Spring woman killed in Laurel
A Silver Spring woman died late Wednesday evening after being struck by a car in Laurel.
Vivian Blevins, 54, died after she was struck by a driver on eastbound Md. 198 at Bauer Lane. [WTOP]
Silver Spring native nominated for Oscar
Silver Spring native Rian Johnson is nominated for an Oscar for Best Original Screenplay writing “Knives Out,” a comedy mystery.
The Oscars will be awarded on Sunday night. [Montgomery Community Media]
Part of ICC temporarily closed
A section of the Intercounty Connector will be closed for two weekends for upgrades, starting Friday.
The road will be closed between Shady Grove Road and Georgia Avenue while the Maryland Transportation Authority works on the toll system. The work will be done Friday to Monday, then Feb. 14 to 17. [Montgomery Community Media]
Today’s weather
After rain in the morning, it is expected to be partly cloudy, with a high around 59 and a low around 29
