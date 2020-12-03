Brenda Wolff elected president of Montgomery County school board

Wolff elected president of school board
Silvestre is new vice president
Brenda Wolff, left is the new president of the Montgomery County school board. Karla Silvestre is vice president.
For the first time since 2018, the Montgomery County Board of Education has a new president.
On Thursday, the board elected Brenda Wolff to a one-year term leading the board, replacing Shebra Evans, who served two consecutive terms as president.
The board also elected Karla Silvestre as vice president, her first leadership position on the board.
Each was elected in a 7-0 vote, with board member Rebecca Smondrowski abstaining.
Both Wolff and Silvestre were elected to their first four-year terms on the school board in 2018. Wolff, who ran unopposed, served as vice president over the past year. She has a degree in mathematics from Smith College and a law degree from Suffolk University.
Silvestre has a degree in biology from Florida State University and a master’s degree in education from the University of Pennsylvania.
Wolff and Silvestre both live in Silver Spring.