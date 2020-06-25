Whitman High students, alumni urge school to expel students for racial vandalism
Petition also calls for hiring more Black teachers, administrators
Students and Alumni at Walt Whitman High School in Bethesda are asking that two students be expelled who were involved with racist graffiti earlier this month
More than 60 Walt Whitman High School students and alumni wrote a letter calling for administrators to expel two students accused of being involved with racist graffiti vandalism at the Bethesda school this month.
Last week, Montgomery County police charged a 17-year-old boy with spray painting the n-word on the school’s campus, as well as the word “lynch” and a drawing of a noose.
Police said the teen was also charged with spray painting the n-word at the school on March 1. He was charged with two counts of destruction of property for the two incidents and released to his parent.
Another 17-year-old boy and 18-year-old Jake Foster Hoffman, a recent graduate, were charged with conspiracy to commit destruction of property. The 17-year-old was released to his parent. Hoffman is set to appear in District Court on July 6.
Police did not release the names of the two 17-year-olds because they are minors and are being charged as juveniles. Charging documents state that they are current students at Whitman who were in 11th grade at the time of the incident.
The petition, which includes the names of current and former members of Whitman’s student government association, states that the two students must be expelled to “send a message that anti-Blackness will never be tolerated.”
Derek Turner, a spokesman for the school system, wrote in an email to Bethesda Beat on Wednesday that school officials don’t comment on individual student discipline.
“It is important to know that all consequences for student behavior are aligned with the Student Code of Conduct,” he wrote.
Attempts on Wednesday to reach Hoffman and the mother of the 17-year-old accused of spray painting the racial slurs were unsuccessful. Additionally, Det. Gregory Davis of Montgomery County police could not be reached for comment on Wednesday.
Police wrote last week in a press release that the teen who told police he vandalized the school “thought it would be fun to have something make the news given the current events occurring in the United States.”
Charging documents state that one 17-year-old and Hoffman drove to the school around 2 a.m. on June 13. After going to the football field to “star gaze,” the teens met up with the other 17-year-old outside the school and walked to a nearby construction site.
Documents state that the 17-year-old who vandalized the school climbed onto construction equipment that was nearby and found a can of spray paint.
The 17-year-old spray painted the n-word and the word “lynch” along with a noose on a storage shed, according to documents. The other 17-year-old told the boy to paint the graffiti on the front of the school, but the other boys said they were worried about being caught on camera, documents state.
The racist vandalism came a couple of weeks after the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis on May 25. Floyd, a Black man, died after Derek Chauvin, a white police officer, pressed his knee into Floyd’s neck for several minutes. Chauvin and three other officers have since been fired and charged criminally.
In the weeks since Floyd’s death, protests have broken out across the country and in Montgomery County, with calls for police reform.
In Montgomery County, petitions have surfaced online in the last two weeks to rename Richard Montgomery and Col. Zadok Magruder high schools. Montgomery and Magruder both fought in the Revolutionary War and owned slaves.
The writers of the Whitman petition said they have written three letters since May 2019 addressing race. The petition demands that the school administration hire more Black teachers and staff members, as well as “create a system of accountability and education” for teachers and students who “commit racist acts and microaggressions.”
They also wrote that community members must “continue to push Montgomery County to redistrict Whitman,” a reference to recent discussions about “de facto segregation” in MCPS.
Whitman has a predominantly white student body and is considered less diverse than many other local schools. Many students and some community members have said during public forums that the lack of diversity at Whitman and schools with similar demographics harms students both academically and socially.
The Whitman petition also references another petition by Springbrook High School alumni that calls for “anti-racist” lessons to be incorporated into the curriculum. The Whitman students and alumni wrote that they want their school officials to follow suit by adding more Black authors and history to their curriculum.
“Whitman is a predominantly white space,” the petition states. “Every student can attest that racism behind closed doors or played off ‘as a joke’ is especially prevalent at our school. This is not acceptable.
“It is critical we demonstrate that we truly have a zero-tolerance policy for racism and address the elements of our existing community culture and curriculum that cultivate and perpetuate racist attitudes and acts.”
