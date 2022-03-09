Whitman High charity dance canceled due to concerns of bullying, harassment, sexual behavior

File image

Walt Whitman High School in Bethesda has canceled a charity dance due to allegations of bullying, harassment and “inappropriate and potentially unlawful behavior of a sexual nature,” according to the school’s principal.

The Vike-A-Thon is typically held as part of the student government association’s charity month effort, according to a letter Principal Robert Dodd sent to the school community on Tuesday.

Dodd cited a piece the student newspaper, The Black & White, published on “disturbing allegations involving the well-being of our students” during past dances. As a result, Dodd wrote, school administrators met with student government leaders and decided “holding this event in light of these serious concerns would be inappropriate.”

The opinion piece in the Black & White on Tuesday alleged a toxic “hookup” culture in the past at Vike-A-Thon. The name of the event is a reference to the school’s nickname, the Vikings.

In her piece, junior Eliana Joftus mentioned one student who said she was sexually assaulted at a past Vike-A-Thon, another who said they were sexually harassed and one student who said older classmates “hooked up” with her at the event when she was 15.

Joftus wrote that alcohol and drug use also occurs at Vike-A-Thon.

Dodd, in his letter, wrote that “the allegations involve bullying, harassment and inappropriate and potentially unlawful behavior of a sexual nature.”

“We are taking these allegations very seriously,” he wrote. “I will be working with my administrative team and MCPS central office officials to properly follow our guidelines on reporting serious incidents of this nature.”

Dodd wrote that the school will be working with county police “where necessary to ensure an adequate investigation is conducted.” He was quoted in Joftus’ piece as saying he has never received allegations of sexual misconduct at Vike-A-Thon since he joined the Whitman staff in 2018 and they would be taken seriously.

The piece quotes Dodd saying he has helped supervise two Vike-A-Thon events and would take many trips around the dance floor to check what students were doing.

“In addition, any students who may have been directly or indirectly impacted by these incidents will have access to all available resources from our school staff and our partners in the Office of Family Engagement and Supports,” he wrote in his letter.

Dan Schere can be reached at daniel.schere@bethesdamagazine.com