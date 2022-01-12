Wheaton High student charged with having loaded handgun in school

A Wheaton High School student has been charged with having a loaded handgun in school on Tuesday, police said.

Montgomery County police said in a press release on Wednesday that the school staff noticed a strong smell of marijuana on the 17-year-old boy, who agreed to a “self search” in the main office.

During that search, the staff found a loaded handgun and marijuana, the press release. The school staff called police.

Police arrived at the school at about 1:55 p.m. and arrested the boy. He was charged with multiple weapons offenses.

The boy was charged as an adult and taken to the Central Processing Unit. Bethesda Beat generally does not identify minors who are charged with crimes.

No other details were available on Wednesday afternoon.