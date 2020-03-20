Walter Johnson teacher dies after car crash
English teacher called ‘beloved member’ of community
Jonathan Bos
From GoFundMe page
A Walter Johnson High School English teacher died Thursday night, six days after he was critically injured in a car crash, according to his family.
On Friday, Jonathan Bos was going to the grocery store to pick up milk when an oncoming car swerved into his lane and crashed, according to a GoFundMe page raising money for his family. Bos suffered a broken neck, arm, leg and pelvis, and had a traumatic brain injury, according to the GoFundMe page and a page to track his recovery on the website Caring Bridge.
Bos underwent several surgeries before he died Thursday night at the University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore, according to the Caring Bridge page.
In a message to community members on Thursday morning, Walter Johnson High School Principal Jennifer Baker wrote that Bos “is a beloved member of the WJ community and has touched many lives over his years here.”
It was not immediately clear where the crash occurred.
In a short “Teacher of the Week” interview with Walter Johnson’s student newspaper, The Pitch, in 2013, Bos listed things he’d like to accomplish: “Enlightenment. World peace. [Find] an end to poverty. Also, I’d like to learn how to roll a quarter across my knuckles.”
He said his favorite TV show was “Twin Peaks” and he enjoyed “going to my kid’s soccer game and hanging out with my wife.”
Updates posted on Caring Bridge said Bos could not receive visits from friends while in the hospital due to the coronavirus. Instead, friends were encouraged to leave comments on the website. Bos’ wife, Renee, read the comments to him, the website said.
There are hundreds of comments on the site, including stories of Bos’ teaching and general well-wishes.
Condolences rolled in on the GoFundMe page, too.
Some were from students, expressing sadness for the loss of their “favorite teacher.” Others were from people who met Bos briefly, and felt he was special.
“This is a crushing loss at any time, but with current distractions, we especially grieve for a family that may not be able to gather as they normally would to honor a very special man,” one comment said. “We’re all so sorry about that — if the world was on its axis, you’d need rafters to hold all of the students who would like to honor this man, and to say ‘Goodbye’ — properly.”