This story was updated at 7:45 a.m. Jan. 7, 2022, to reflect that schools are closed and at 8:35 a.m. to update the snowfall total.

For the third day this week, Montgomery County Public Schools will be closed on Friday due to inclement weather.

MCPS on Thursday night had announced a two-hour delay. In a community message, it wrote any updates would be announced by 5 a.m. The decision to close schools was announced at about 6 a.m.

The district message said: “All school and community activities in school buildings also are canceled.”

Administrative offices and central offices will open on a two-hour delay. Central office employees could work remotely on Friday, according to a post on the district’s website.

All child care programs in school buildings were closed.

Schools were also closed on Monday and Tuesday, and opened late on Wednesday, due to snow and ice.

Parts of Montgomery County received up to 6 inches of snow by Friday morning.