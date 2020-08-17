Uncertainly looms over private school enrollment because of COVID-19
Schools try to pinpoint student population as they navigate turbulent change
The Nora School in Silver Spring
Photo from The Nora School's website
Barrie School in Silver Spring expects about 300 students will return this fall — about 20 fewer than last year. But Head of School Jon Kidder said that number might grow as families explore options in response to the ever-changing COVID-19 situation.
“Our phones are ringing off the hook,” Kidder said. People are asking if the school is going to be in-person, the quality of the virtual learning and health measures to protect students. “The questions aren’t surprising. It’s the very things we’ve been grappling with since the spring.”
Barrie announced a staggered in-person reopening beginning with its 1- to 5-year-olds Aug. 26. Two weeks later, the plan calls for first- through third-graders to return. By Oct. 1 upper elementary students are anticipated back on its 45-acre campus.
Middle and upper school students will start online. The school hopes to resume in person as conditions permit, Kidder said. Families also can choose full-time virtual instruction.
Just how many students will return to private schools — or be drawn to them for the first time — in the pandemic is uncertain.
“Anecdotally, I have heard that quite a few schools have experienced an influx in inquiries, but that doesn’t necessarily translate into enrollment,” said Myra McGovern, vice president of media for the National Association of Independent Schools, which is surveying its members about this year’s enrollment trends.
Usually, private schools are fully enrolled in March, although some are competitive with high demand and others have rolling admissions.
An NAIS poll this summer found that many schools extended the date by which enrollment contracts must be signed. For contracts that typically would be due in May, the deadline was extended into June, McGovern said.
“Partly, this was to give currently enrolled families more flexibility, recognizing so much is in flux,” she said. Another survey by the association reports that many schools created emergency financial aid funds to help students stay enrolled.
Typically, private school enrollment does not change much during a recession and the expectation is that the same will be true for this downturn, McGovern said.
“Having said that, this is a little different. This is so much more dramatic,” she said. “We’ve never had this experience before when there has been so much change.”
Across the county, school systems have struggled with introducing reopening plans only to modify them later. It’s unusual, however, for public disagreement to cause school plans to go back and forth several times, as was the case in Montgomery County in late July and early August.
“All school leaders and personnel are trying to figure out what’s the best approach and there is no right answer,” McGovern said.
At the Norwood School in Bethesda, classes will begin in September online for students in grades 1-8 and in-person, half-days, for pre-K and kindergarteners.
The school expects be at full capacity with approximately 450 students, the same enrollment as last year, according to Leanne Gill, the director of communications.
Enrollment at The Nora School in Silver Spring looks steady, according to Head of School Mara Nicastro. The school is 94 percent enrolled (with 51 students so far) and new students are applying.
Instruction will be online through Oct. 2, with some options for small group or in-person support.
Enrollment is unchanged at Gonzaga College High School in northwest Washington, with 900 boys, and at Bullis School in Potomac, with about 810 students.
Siena School in Silver Spring will be all virtual for the first semester.
Although new families have expressed interested in the school, space is limited in grades 4 to 12. Enrollment stands at 135, which is similar to last year, said Bekah Atkinson, the director of admissions.
Due to the pandemic, Geneva Day School in Potomac had to reconfigure classes to comply with health regulations instituting social distancing, masks and hand hygiene, among other practices.
It was open over the summer for outdoor programming. The plan is to resume Sept. 8 in person, but with fewer students. The school expects 85 students (2 years old to kindergarten), down from more than 200 last year, according to Director Suzanne Funk.
At Sandy Spring Friends School, all academic and co-curricular programming for grades K-12 will be conducted online for the first semester.
Overall enrollment numbers are comparable to last year (about 600 students), but there are 40 international students in the upper school, roughly half the number who were enrolled last year, said Margaret Rosser, a school spokesperson.
Elizabeth Hamilton, the principal at St. Jane de Chantal School, a pre-K to8 Catholic School in Bethesda, said some families left because they don’t want to pay the tuition if their children aren’t in classes full-time, while new families have expressed interest. In the end, she expects enrollment will be about the same as last year — 380.
“We certainly have opened our doors and our arms to them,” Hamilton said of the school, which plans to rotate students two days on campus and three days at home with distance learning. “A lot of people are just looking. You can see they are just shopping around. We send out the information and we’ll wait and see what happens.”