Two Blair students sickened, hospitalized after vaping THC, principal says
One ‘became unresponsive’ at school
Blair High School
via MCPS
Two Montgomery Blair High School students were sent to the hospital on Monday after vaping THC and becoming sick at school, according to a message the principal sent community members.
One student “became unresponsive” and the other told the nurse they were not feeling well, the letter says.
The nurse called 911 and both students were taken by ambulance to a local hospital, according to the message from Renay Johnson, Blair’s principal. They were released Monday afternoon.
Vaping is the act of inhaling a vapor usually containing nicotine. Some devices can be used to vape THC oil, which can cause a high similar to that experienced by smoking marijuana. Those substances can be laced with other chemicals that can cause more severe side effects.
The students ingested the THC, an illegal substance, through a vaping device while off campus before school, according to Johnson.
In her message, Johnson told parents that the school has held lessons for students about the effects of vaping and provided links to information about e-cigarettes.
“While we try to proactively educate students to prevent any incidents, please note that we will issue consequences for students caught vaping or juuling on school property,” Johnson wrote, referring to Juul, an electronic-cigarette company. “It is my hope that as a community we can support our students by keeping them healthy and safe.”
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration reports an “alarming increase” in vaping among high school students from 2017 to 2018, with more than 3 million youth using e-cigarettes in 2018 — a 78 percent increase from the prior year.
Last school year, at least five MCPS students lost consciousness at school after vaping, according to county health officials.
