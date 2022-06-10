Trial for alleged Magruder High shooter scheduled to begin in February

A two-week trial has been set for the teenager accused of taking a ghost gun to Col. Zadok Magruder High School in January and shooting a classmate, leaving him with critical injuries.

During a hearing in Montgomery County Circuit Court on Friday, Judge James Bonifant scheduled the trial to begin Feb. 27. It is expected to last through March 10.

The alleged shooter’s trial was recently scheduled to begin next month, but a conflict with a key witness necessitated the delay, court officials said Friday. Prosecutors said they plan to call at least 33 witnesses and five experts to testify at trial.

The 17-year-old is accused of shooting a boy, then 15, in a restroom at the Derwood school around 1 p.m. Jan. 21. Police and prosecutors say the suspect purchased a privately made firearm, or ghost gun, online and brought the loaded gun to the school in a pre-planned attack. The victim, now 16, was on life support for three weeks and has had nine surgeries to date, his family has said.

The school was put on lockdown while police searched for the suspect after the shooting. According to police, the 17-year-old was found in a classroom around 3 p.m. with a disassembled gun.

The 17-year-old has been charged as an adult with attempted murder, assault and multiple weapons offenses. Police have identified the defendant; Bethesda Beat generally does not name juveniles who have been charged with crimes.

He faces charges of attempted murder, assault and multiple weapons offenses. He is being held without bond.

In court last month, the victim’s mother said the shooting caused extensive injuries to her son, including kidney and liver failure. Today he is able to walk with a limp but cannot stand for long periods, she said.

