Top Education Stories of 2019

Debate about school boundaries dominates headlines

Stories about a frying pan, Michelle Obama and toy money were all among the most read by Bethesda Beat readers in 2019.

But a countywide review of school attendance boundaries dominated local headlines this year. Five stories about the topic were among the top 15 most read Bethesda Beat education stories in 2019, according to a review of website traffic.

MCPS in January authorized the analysis, which tasks consultants with gathering data about schools’ enrollment and socioeconomic composition. The final report is due in May, and consultants will not recommend any boundary changes.

Regardless, the move has sparked wide-reaching tension throughout Montgomery County, with proponents advocating for more diversity and opponents fearing changes that would result in longer bus rides.

More than once, those tensions have boiled over at public meetings. Coverage of one of those meetings was the most read education story of the year.

The most read education stories of the year, according to website analytics, were: