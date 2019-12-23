 Top Education Stories of 2019
  • .2019
  • .Top Education Stories of 2019

Top Education Stories of 2019

Debate about school boundaries dominates headlines

By Caitlynn Peetz
| Published:

Stories about a frying pan, Michelle Obama and toy money were all among the most read by Bethesda Beat readers in 2019.

But a countywide review of school attendance boundaries dominated local headlines this year. Five stories about the topic were among the top 15 most read Bethesda Beat education stories in 2019, according to a review of website traffic.

MCPS in January authorized the analysis, which tasks consultants with gathering data about schools’ enrollment and socioeconomic composition. The final report is due in May, and consultants will not recommend any boundary changes.

Regardless, the move has sparked wide-reaching tension throughout Montgomery County, with proponents advocating for more diversity and opponents fearing changes that would result in longer bus rides.

More than once, those tensions have boiled over at public meetings. Coverage of one of those meetings was the most read education story of the year.

The most read education stories of the year, according to website analytics, were:

Back to Bethesda Beat >>

Related Articles

Spice Street

Small Bites: Indian Restaurant Coming to Downtown Silver Spring

Plus: Wildwood Kitchen offering special Christmas Eve, New Year’s menus
Police Car

Police Blotter: Seven Vehicle Thefts, Three Armed Robberies in Silver Spring Area

Crimes reported to Montgomery County police Dec. 8 through 14

Family Crowdfunds for Gaithersburg Couple Injured in New Zealand Volcanic Eruption

Plus: Hiker injured on Billy Goat Trail; Church donates handicapped-accessible van to Silver Spring family

Magazine




Subscribe


Renew


Digital Editions

Intern |

Aramark

Accounts Receivable Specialist |

American Speech-Language-Hearing Association

Instructional Designer |

American Speech-Language-Hearing Association

Assistant Facility Manager |

Maryland National Capital Park

Physician Assistant and/or Nurse Practitioner |

Frederick National Laboratory for Cancer Research

Part Time Lead Teacher |

Westmoreland Children's Center

Communications Associate |

Pew Research Center

Contractor Project Manager |

rp3

Speechwriter |

Center for American Progress

View All Post a Job

Leading Professionals »



Newsletters

Dining Guide








Bethesda Beat Trending






Get trusted local news straight to your inbox.

×
×

Get trusted local news straight to your inbox.

Subscribe to Bethesda Beat’s free daily newsletter

I'm already a subscriber I'm not interested