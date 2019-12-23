Top Education Stories of 2019
Debate about school boundaries dominates headlines
Stories about a frying pan, Michelle Obama and toy money were all among the most read by Bethesda Beat readers in 2019.
But a countywide review of school attendance boundaries dominated local headlines this year. Five stories about the topic were among the top 15 most read Bethesda Beat education stories in 2019, according to a review of website traffic.
MCPS in January authorized the analysis, which tasks consultants with gathering data about schools’ enrollment and socioeconomic composition. The final report is due in May, and consultants will not recommend any boundary changes.
Regardless, the move has sparked wide-reaching tension throughout Montgomery County, with proponents advocating for more diversity and opponents fearing changes that would result in longer bus rides.
More than once, those tensions have boiled over at public meetings. Coverage of one of those meetings was the most read education story of the year.
The most read education stories of the year, according to website analytics, were:
- At a meeting about the boundary analysis at Quince Orchard High School in April, some community members said they felt boundary changes would “punish” families that “worked hard” to live in certain neighborhoods with “better” schools.
- A 9-year-old Bradley Hills Elementary School student died in December after she was struck by a school bus; she had just gotten off the same bus.
- A Walter Johnson High School student was critically injured after being hit by a vehicle while he was crossing the street to board a school bus, less than 24 hours after the 9-year-old Bradley Hills student was killed.
- Tensions about the boundary analysis again boiled over during a public meeting in December, during which opponents of the review repeatedly interrupted consultants’ presentations and booed supporters.
- Bethesda Beat in July obtained a copy of the request for proposals for the boundary analysis, which outlined the project’s objectives. The analysis focuses on school capacity, student demographics and how to maximize the number of students able to walk to school.
- For the first time in several years, Montgomery County students will return to classes before Labor Day for the 2020-21 school year. Schools will be open on Inauguration Day and closed in recognition of the Muslim holiday of Eid.
- Herbert Hoover Middle School teacher Deanna Perucci collapsed and died while leading an English class in January.
- A Walt Whitman High School student was arrested after bringing a frying pan to school in September and assaulting a classmate.
- Montgomery College announced in September it had lost an undisclosed amount of money in a “fraud scheme.”
- A Bethesda-Chevy Chase High School English teacher went missing for a week before she returned home.
- The project proposal from consultants conducting the countywide boundary analysis was obtained by Bethesda Beat and outlined how they envisioned the project unfolding.
- The Montgomery County school board considered naming a new elementary school in Clarksburg after former first lady Michelle Obama, but ultimately decided to name the school Snowden Farm Elementary, in honor of a local family.
- A Col. Zadok Magruder teacher was placed on leave amid allegations he had had an inappropriate relationship with a student. He was later arrested and charged with sexual abuse of a minor.
- Bethesda Beat provided a breakdown of the boundary analysis process in December.
- MCPS spokespeople said it was a “clear misstep” after an employee called police on a black elementary school student who brought toy money aboard a school bus.