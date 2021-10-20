Three options proposed for MCPS 2022-23 school calendar

As students settle into the first semester of the school year, the Montgomery County Board of Education this week will begin discussions about the calendar for the 2022-23 academic year.

The school board’s Policy Management Committee is scheduled to meet Thursday afternoon, and will conduct a preliminary review of three calendar options — two that start classes before Labor Day and one after.

All of the options have full-length spring breaks, professional development days at the end of each quarter, and no classes on Election Day in November 2022.

Two calendar options begin classes on Aug. 30, 2022, and end June 15, 2023. The main difference between the two is the timing of spring break.

The third option starts Sept. 6, 2022, and ends June 22, 2023.

Labor Day is Sept. 5, 2022.

Prior to the 2020-21 school year, Maryland law required schools to begin their year after Labor Day. But in late 2019, the Maryland General Assembly overturned the order, and MCPS has for the past two years begun the year before the holiday.

Maryland school districts are required to provide at least 180 days of instruction each academic year. MCPS usually schedules more than the required minimum.

Following the school board committee’s review on Thursday, the full school board will discuss the options during a meeting on Tuesday.

The main components of the three calendar options proposed by MCPS staff members are:

Option A

First day of school: Aug. 30, 2022

Last day of school: June 15, 2023

Winter break: Dec. 24, 2022-Jan. 2, 2023

Spring break: March 31, 2023-April 10, 2023

Option B

First day of school: Sept. 6, 2022

Last day of school: June 22, 2023

Winter break: Dec. 23, 2022-Jan. 1, 2023

Spring break: March 31, 2023-April 10, 2023

Option C

First day of school: Aug. 30, 2022

Last day of school: June 15, 2023

Winter break: Dec. 24, 2022-Jan. 2, 2023

Spring break: April 6, 2023-April 16, 2023