Three finalists named for Montgomery County Public Schools Teacher of the Year

From Montgomery County Public Schools

Montgomery County Public Schools has named three finalists for 2022-23 Teacher of the Year:

Irma Najarro, a dual-language fourth-grade teacher at Washington Grove Elementary School

Johnathan Dunn, a choral teacher at Sherwood High School

Michael Edwards, a world studies and global humanities sixth-grade teacher at Julius West Middle School

The winner will be announced during a virtual awards event on April 28, then go on to compete for Maryland Teacher of the Year.

In a press release on Wednesday, the school district provided background on each finalist:

• In her 16-year career, Najarro has taught at Washington Grove and South Lake, both Title I schools, indicating a high percentage of low-income families.

“Colleagues describe her as a conscientious, patient teacher who infuses socio-emotional skills with compassion and positivity. She works hard to recognize students’ individual needs, encourages their talents and fosters their self-esteem.”

Najarro teaches in Spanish and English at Washington Grove. She has shared her story of being an immigrant assimilating to a new country.

She is on the School Improvement Team, has served as the school’s Elected Faculty Member and has been a team leader to guide other teachers.

At South Lake, she was the chair of Hispanic Heritage Night and Career Day and helped establish after-school and summer clubs.

• Dunn has been a choral teacher at Sherwood High for nine years out of his 19 years with MCPS.

“He is the kind of teacher who shapes students’ academic experience. He brings positive energy, love and kindness to everyone he encounters. A joyful and enthusiastic educator, Dunn works tirelessly to see that his students benefit from his lessons.”

He works on the Rock n’ Roll Revival production, a 50-year tradition that includes more than 300 students during a three-hour show. He also leads other school events, including vocal direction for the fall musical production and the Night of Jazz event in the spring.

Outside school, Dunn contributes to community events and is active as a leader in music ministry and worship.

• Edwards has taught sixth-grade world studies and global humanities at Julius West Middle School since 2019. He previously taught sixth grade at Thomas W. Pyle Middle School.

“Edwards is beloved because he makes history exciting and interesting, creating lessons that are relatable and providing real-world connections. … He creates positive relationships with [students], so they feel comfortable taking risks, one of the key tenets of the International Baccalaureate (IB) program.”

He coordinates the school’s restorative justice and the No Place For Hate program. “He has been instrumental in creating lesson places that educate students on the impact of racial and ethnic slurs and gender identity issues, as well as the importance of respect and tolerance for all.”

During the pandemic, he organized a food drive, collecting more than 350 bags of food, and distributed mental health supplies, including calming strips, stress balls and mindfulness activities.