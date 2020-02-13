Updated: Threat by man at Wheaton High School not credible, police say
Thomas Edison High next door was put on lockdown
Correction: Due to a reporter’s error, a previous version of this story and headline incorrectly stated that a staff member of Wheaton High School made the threat.
This story was updated at 2:10 p.m. to include additional information provided by MCPS that was not previously available.
A man made a threat at Wheaton High School on Thursday that was determined to be not credible, Montgomery County police said.
In a letter to community members at 1:50 p.m., MCPS wrote that a man walked into the front office at Wheaton High and “made a comment that suggested he had a weapon.” The man then left Wheaton High and walked to nearby Thomas Edison High School of Technology, where he was detained outside. No weapon was found, the message said.
While police were investigating, they received another report “suggesting a threat inside” of Edison. Police searched the building and found no threat, according to the message.
Police wrote on Twitter on Thursday that they investigated a “suspicious situation/possible threat” at 11:19 a.m. However, it was not a “viable” threat, police wrote.
Officer Rick Goodale, a police spokesman, said the threat was determined to be “not credible.” A staff member at Wheaton High School reported the threat to police, he said. He did not have additional details.
Wheaton High was not put on lockdown, a spokeswoman with the school said.
Goodale said Thomas Edison High, which is next to Wheaton High, was put on lockdown for 45 minutes while authorities investigated the threat.
An MCPS spokesperson could not immediately be reached for comment.
Staff writer Caitlynn Peetz contributed to this story.
