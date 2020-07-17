Teachers blast MCPS on reopening plan, say safety precautions are weak
Union says district plan ‘fails’ in adequate masking, social distancing, cleaning protocols
This story was updated at 2 p.m. to make clear that MCPS officials did not speak at Thursday night’s meeting.
A union representing Montgomery County Public Schools teachers tore into the district on Friday over its school reopening plans, saying they are unsafe.
The plan “is wholly inadequate to protect the health and safety of students and staff,” the Montgomery County Education Association said in a statement it issued late Friday morning.
Teachers also said that what the district told them privately does not match what the district has told the public.
MCPS representatives did not respond to requests for comment on Friday.
For the past week, the district has outlined its plan for the fall semester to community members.
During school board meetings, press conferences, virtual town halls and written messages, district officials have detailed their plan — saying it’s not perfect, with a lot of questions left to answer, but it was one that many found reasonable.
The plan called for all students to begin the academic year from home. Then, the district would phase them back into school buildings throughout the fall.
The plan detailed social distancing in classrooms and on buses, stringent cleaning and disinfecting rituals, mandatory face coverings that MCPS would provide, if needed, and hand sanitizing stations at each school.
But, in a meeting on Thursday night, MCEA representatives appointed to MCPS committees to help shape the fall criticized the school district. The criticism came during a MCEA town hall.
Thursday night, a union official told Bethesda Beat that the meeting was between MCPS and MCEA officials, but in an interview on Friday, President Chris Lloyd said the meeting was a town hall organized by MCEA to recap discussions with MCPS during impact bargaining and meetings about the fall plan.
“I am extremely upset … this evening that the profession and county I love so clearly does not care for me back and I refuse to sacrifice my family or myself on the front lines for a plan that isn’t possible,” art teacher Anjali Wells wrote in an email to school board members, county government officials and local media on Thursday night.
The meeting was private and not open to the public. But more than a dozen teachers who were present shared their detailed notes, which appear to show significant divergences from what MCPS has told the public and members of the media about precautions it will take to keep children and the staff safe when schools reopen.
MCPS officials allegedly told union members the school district would provide two cloth face coverings to each staff member and student to last the entire academic year, according to reports made during Thursday’s meeting.
MCPS allegedly told the union it was being “unreasonable” when it asked for N95 masks, which are higher-quality face coverings that filter out particles from the air.
Despite public statements saying otherwise, MCPS also said it will not install automatic hand sanitizer dispensers at schools or purchase new air filters and higher-grade cleaning supplies for schools, according to many attendees’ meeting notes.
Parent-teacher associations can provide their schools with cleaning supplies, MCPS allegedly told the union, which could mean that schools with more affluent families would have better access to supplies.
Students and teachers would be called upon to sanitize rooms between classes because the school district cannot afford to hire additional building services staff to accommodate more rigorous cleaning schedules.
Teachers said the details shared on Thursday are a stark contrast to public messages that indicated the school district will drastically increase cleaning and sanitizing to keep students and staff members safe.
“I have given 20 years of extremely hard and dedicated work to teaching in MCPS, but I do not want to die for this job,” teacher Bethany Petr, who has a compromised immune system and has been self-quarantining since March 13, wrote in an email to Bethesda Beat Thursday night. “I have never been more disappointed or disgusted with the gross lack of concern for the health and safety of the students and staff of MCPS as I am right now.”
In a news release on Friday morning, MCEA said the information raises “serious concerns” about student and community members’ safety.
“Masking, social distancing, and enhanced cleaning are the three pillars on which the MCPS plan rests, and it fails in all three areas,” it said. “… A plan replete with shortcomings cannot ensure the health and safety of students or staff. If MCPS leaders persist with this terribly flawed reopening, they will do so, leaving educators with an untenable choice: our jobs or our health and the health of the people we love.”
Teachers reacted strongly to what they said was the school district’s reversal on earlier claims that it would allow educators to choose if they wanted to teach from home or return to schools.
Union leaders said on multiple occasions that Superintendent Jack Smith promised autonomy to teachers to decide what they feel comfortable doing.
Asked on June 19 if teachers could choose not to return to schools, district spokesman Derek Turner said, “The state is kind of outlining guidelines in terms of employees — it can’t just be because ‘I don’t want to.’ ”
But, he said, MCPS understands teachers’ concerns, adding, “We want to make sure we’re not putting anyone in danger.”
During Thursday night’s meeting, however, a tiered approach to allowing teachers to work remotely was unveiled that would prioritize the oldest employees and people with weak immune systems.
The tiers are: Older than 65 with a “qualifying” high-risk disorder, as defined by the Centers for Disease Controls and Prevention; age; qualifying high-risk disorder; other underlying medical condition; child care requirements; general concern about returning to work.
Teachers would have to provide documentation to prove they have a health condition that meets criteria outlined by MCPS or the CDC.
MCPS has indicated that teachers will have to use accrued sick leave if they contract COVID-19 and the virus is not eligible for workers compensation.
In Montgomery County, where more than 16,000 people have contracted COVID-19 and more than 700 confirmed deaths have been recorded, teachers have been skeptical of MCPS’ plan since it was announced.
Many interviewed by Bethesda Beat last week said they didn’t think the virus is contained well enough to consider reopening schools and increasing people’s chance for exposure.
In a statement on Monday evening, MCPS wrote that it is working with local health officials to make sure its reopening plan is safe. The statement said the health and safety of students, staff and the community is the school district’s “highest priority.”
“All of our work on Fall 2020 recovery is grounded in the principles of safety, high-quality instruction, equity, engagement and optimization of resources,” it said.
In Maryland, about 6,700 children have tested positive for the coronavirus and one person between the ages of 10 and 19 has died.
Asked during a news conference on Wednesday what the appropriate balance is between students receiving in-person instruction and the risk of COVID-19 transmission, Smith said, “There’s not an answer to that question.”
He said people take risks every day, by deciding to go to the grocery store or the post office, for example, and will need to decide individually if in-person instruction is right for their family.
“What is appropriate is that we work with health professionals and we make a determination about what is acceptable and appropriate,” Smith said. “… Rather than saying what is an acceptable level of risk for schools, we need to talk about what do health professionals say, what does the evolving research say and what is right for each individual circumstance.”
Caitlynn Peetz can be reached at caitlynn.peetz@bethesdamagazine.com