Suspected gang member from Silver Spring sentenced for 2017 killing
Plus: Supporters rally for $4 billion education plan; Franchot endorses Kobluchar
Suspected gang member from Silver Spring sentenced for 2017 killing
A Silver Spring man and suspected MS-13 member linked to a 2017 killing in the Frederick watershed was sentenced last week to 27 years in federal prison.
Carlos Javier Hernandez Diaz, 26, who went by the nickname “Positivo,” was one of six suspected MS-13 members accused of murdering a 37-year-old man. Three other defendants also are from Montgomery County.
Hernandez Diaz pleaded guilty on Dec. 6, 2019, to conspiring to participate in a racketeering enterprise, according to federal court records. [Frederick News-Post]
Supporters rally for $4 billion education plan
Crowds chanting “Our kids can’t wait!” jammed into a designated area for rallies Monday not far from the Maryland State House in Annapolis as part of a “pep rally” for a $4 billion plan to reform education in the state.
The “Blueprint for Maryland’s Future” — the focus of a joint committee hearing — would add teachers, boost their pay with a proposed $60,000 starting salary, and expand pre-K programming.
“You can’t afford not to fund this,” Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich told lawmakers in the hearing room. [WTOP]
Franchot endorses Kobluchar
Maryland Comptroller Peter V.R. Franchot of Takoma Park became the first major Maryland official to endorse U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota for president.
“In a field with several capable and accomplished candidates, I believe that she stands apart,” Franchot wrote Sunday in an email to supporters. [Maryland Matters]
Today’s weather
There will be on-and-off rain showers in the afternoon, with a high around 56 and a low around 38.
In case you missed it…
Former diplomat’s daughter charged with killing Bethesda man in Rockville
County officials celebrate launch of Bethesda’s small-business assistance program