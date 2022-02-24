Students call for more mental health resources, time to focus on well-being

Getty Images

Montgomery County Public Schools students on Wednesday asked more support staff in schools, flexibility in scheduling and down time to cope with mental health stressors.

County Council Member Tom Hucker and Hana O’Looney, student member of the Board of Education, led a town hall forum on Wednesday.

For months, MCPS has been trying to hire 50 social workers to deal with mental health problems some students described on Wednesday. O’Looney said that of those 50, seven have been hired.

She and Lynne Harris, a school board member on the call, said Wednesday that there has been demand not only regionally, but also nationwide for social workers in school systems.

“We’re all fighting and competing for the same limited human capital,” O’Looney said.

Chris Cram, a spokesman for MCPS, confirmed O’Looney’s statement in an email Wednesday — that seven social workers had been hired out of the 50 vacancies.

“Competition and availability are significant factors, since the pandemic the need for these types of services has grown significantly,” Cram wrote.

O’Looney and other Board of Education members have recommended other solutions, like funding more telehealth services.

During Wednesday’s forum, school staff members and county officials discussed mental health resources currently available to MCPS students, including people and programs.

One student asked if MCPS officials were planning on budgeting more social workers and school psychologists for the upcoming budget cycle.

Harris said that since they can’t fill the 50 current positions, school district officials and county partners need to look at creative ways to help students at school each day.

“I’m really, really interested in having a very wide-ranging and open-ended conversation, especially with our county partners,” Harris said. “To see what we can do with the resources that we have in dollars, given the reality of the resources that we have in people, and those two things don’t necessarily match right now.”

Students voiced other concerns about mental health. Some only identified themselves only with first names.

Talia, a junior at Magruder High School — where a 15-year-old student was shot last month, allegedly by a 17-year-old student — said students need more time to connect with their teachers.

Right now, too much emphasis is put on catching up on diminished learning from the pandemic, instead of social and emotional needs, Talia said.

“We were locked down for almost two years. Students should not be locked up in their rooms or stressed out about homework all the time,” Talia said. “They should be able to have time to socialize and have a well-balanced life.”

Some students called for starting the school day later. Bradley, a senior at Walter Johnson High School, was one of them.

MCPS officials completed a study of later start times in 2015. That study said that delaying start times was a “complex issue.” It indicated there were benefits to it, including more sleep for students, but that it also presented logistical challenges.

Bradley said it would be difficult to have later start times, but that several health and medical institutions have recommended that school not start before 8:30 a.m.

“Sleep deprivation has been tied to a lot of our major concerns that we’re bringing up in mental health today,” he said. “It’s been tied directly to a lot of accidents, car crashes, aggression, suicide and depression. … The science has been here for years, and I think we need to focus more on it.”

Some students said Wednesday that MCPS administrators have focused so much on academics that it is creating too stressful an environment and compounding existing mental health problems.

They also asked for more time for students to talk individually with teachers, counselors and support staff.

Elani Bui, a freshman at Richard Montgomery High School, said she and many students in the school currently have time allotted for mental health, which consist of emotional learning lessons. However, many students don’t find that helpful, she added.

“The current lessons are unappealing and can intimidate people from talking about their experiences,” Bui said. “Instead of forcing students to sit through YouTube videos, teaching how to combat depression and anxiety, we should be given the proper time to actually manage our mental health.”

