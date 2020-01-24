Student injured when wall tile falls at Herbert Hoover Middle School
Gym closed for repairs until next week, principal writes in letter
From Montgomery County Public Schools
The gymnasium at Herbert Hoover Middle School will be closed for several days for repairs after a wall tile fell and injured a student during physical education class on Thursday.
A message to community members, the school’s principal, Yong Kim, wrote that the injured student was examined by the school nurse.
“The gymnasium was immediately closed so that Montgomery County Public Schools Division of Maintenance and Division of Construction personnel could conduct an inspection and make necessary repairs,” Kim wrote. “Physical Education classes were relocated and continued as scheduled.”
The gym will remain closed while repairs are made. They are expected to be completed next week, according to the letter.
Herbert Hoover, on Postoak Road in Potomac, has an enrollment of approximately 1,000 students in sixth through eighth grade.
Built in 1966, the school last underwent a major renovation or expansion project in 2013. It receives a “green” rating in nearly every category of the MCPS “key facility indicators,” used to measure a school’s physical condition.
The ratings include sections about the school’s “interiors” and “equipment and furnishings,” Both are labeled “green” in the data set, the best rating awarded.