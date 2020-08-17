Some MCPS teachers concerned as first day of school nears without final fall plan
School board to meet Aug. 25, one week before classes begin
Some Montgomery County teachers are worried that the school board’s vote to finalize the plan for the fall semester will not provide them, or families, adequate time to prepare before classes begin the next week.
In a unanimous vote Aug. 6, the eight-member school board decided to begin the school year remotely, with no face-to-face instruction through the first semester because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The board did not, however, vote on the fall plan as a whole, instead delaying the vote until Aug. 25. The 2020-21 academic year is slated to begin on Aug. 31, and teachers are set to return for a week of in-service activities on Aug. 24.
The school board has not approved day-to-day student and staff schedules, whether there should be any adjustments to the grading system and whether students who need specialized interventions can have some face-to-face instruction.
Some teachers have questioned on social media, and in messages to Bethesda Beat, whether the plan will be ready to be fully implemented by the end of the month.
Teachers who spoke with Bethesda Beat asked not to be identified, for fear of repercussions for speaking out against the school system.
Chris Lloyd, president of the county teachers union, said in an interview that he has heard the same feedback from union members.
“I would be surprised if there are any major changes to the plan that we saw on Aug. 6, but teachers, by definition, are really good planners, so it makes them uneasy to not know what’s going on,” Lloyd said. “Teachers, we don’t like to be in a position where we’re caught off guard and trying to frantically make something work at the very last minute, like we had to do in the spring (when school buildings closed).”
Some educators have suggested MCPS push back the first day of school at least one week to allow more time to prepare, but Lloyd said that would complicate many other aspects of the academic calendar. For example, he said, it could affect when the school year ends and scheduled noninstructional days.
School board member Rebecca Smondrowski agreed, and said she would have supported having a meeting this week to finalize the plan sooner.
“There’s an expectation from parents that we are going to start the year when we said we would, so I would feel very cautious about considering moving the date at this point,” Smondrowski said. “But, I would certainly be a lot more comfortable knowing that I had more specifics for the plan and that teachers and parents were better prepared for the opening.”
Three other school board members could not be reached for comment on Monday. But, during the meeting on Aug. 6, each had several questions about the plan. Several board members questioned whether the school district was asking young children to spend too much time in front of a screen each day.
MCPS on Monday morning sent a message to community members outlining six updates to the fall plan, including a change to the daily schedule to extend lunch breaks by 15 minutes for all grades.
A graphic at the top of the message and the first sentence both say the school year will begin on Aug. 31. MCPS spokeswoman Gboyinde Onijala on Monday afternoon said in an interview that there are no plans to change the start date.
Caitlynn Peetz can be reached at caitlynn.peetz@bethesdamagazine.com